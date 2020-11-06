The Gallatin City-County Health Board decided Friday to implement stricter health rules in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Indoor and outdoor groups gatherings are now limited to 25 people regardless of the ability to socially distance. There are significant exemptions, including schools, organized youth activities and places of worship.
Previously, the board allowed groups of up to 50 people without social distancing and larger groups if people could spread out.
Bars, tasting rooms, distilleries, casinos and restaurants must now close at 10 p.m. — 2.5 hours earlier than previously allowed. Delivery and carry-out services are exempt from the new hours. Group size at tables has been cut from 10 people to six.
Businesses deemed higher risk, such as gyms, bars, restaurants and coffee shops, must now reduce their capacity from 75% to 50%.
Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley said the new restrictions are aimed at limiting contact between people who might otherwise not interact.
“I think this puts us in somewhat of a better position,” he said. “…We now have businesses who are sacrificing again, and I hope we all take this seriously and make it matter for them by … driving down the case numbers.”
Dozens of residents submitted comments in advance of and during Friday’s six-hour meeting.
People said they were worried about the need to balance concerns over COVID-19 with the mental health repercussions of reducing social interactions and the economic consequences of limiting business hours and capacity.
Several business owners said changing their closing time would result in people attending more house parties, which receive less oversight, and would cut so deeply into their profits that they would have to shut down or layoff employees.
A few people said the new restrictions don’t go far enough.
Others urged the board to better enforce existing rules like the mask mandate instead of instituting new rules. Some said the board was overreacting and cherry-picking data to make the virus seem worse than it is.
The board approved the rule unanimously, although board members Justin Kamerman and Joe Skinner, who have both voted against enacting previous health restrictions, were absent.
“This is hard,” said board chair Becky Franks. “These decisions are not taken lightly.”
The new rules are a response to an ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases.
The county is averaging more than 100 new cases per day.
The county is also seeing an uptick in hospitalizations and hit a record of 19 on Thursday.
Mark Williams, Bozeman Health chief physician officer, said the health care system has the capacity to care for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients. However, he said he is worried about the rising rate of infection coupled with the number of health care workers that have had to quarantine due to exposure to the virus.
Deaths have also increased. Six of the 10 COVID-19 deaths in Gallatin County were reported in the last month.
“There are faces to these numbers, and I don’t want to lose track of that,” Kelley said.
As cases climb, contact tracing has become more difficult. The health department can no longer alert every close contact of their possible exposure and is, instead, focused on reaching close contacts who are at higher risk, such as the elderly and health care workers.
“We’re doing our best to keep up, but we are not keeping up in the way I wish we could,” Kelley said.
The rate of tests coming back positive has been trending upward for weeks and is now nearly 20%, showing the county is not doing enough testing and the disease is widespread.
Kelley said the testing system is stressed. It’s taking longer for results to come back from labs and there are some supply shortages.
Gallatin County isn’t alone in seeing COVID-19 cases surge.
Cases are increasing across Montana. As of Friday, there were 13,921 active cases statewide with 23,607 recoveries, 419 deaths and 437 active hospitalizations.
Some hospitals — particularly in Billings and Great Falls — are struggling to meet demand and state officials have asked the federal government for more health care workers.
In recent weeks, some other counties have implemented new restrictions. Cascade County has reduced capacity and hours at many businesses and Missoula and Yellowstone counties have limited most gatherings to 25 people.
Other counties, like Flathead County, have rejected new restrictions.
Also on Friday, the Gallatin City-County Health Board extended an existing rule that allows limited visitation at long-term care facilities. Local nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities and senior and assisted living facilities can continue to welcome visitors if they comply with requirements including having no COVID-19 cases for at least 28 days.
The board first implemented the visitation rule in August when the number of active coronavirus cases in Gallatin County was much lower. The rule, which was set to end this week, is now in place for another three months.
Kelley said that even though COVID-19 cases are increasing, it makes sense to allow visitors at long-term care facilities because visitors have not been the source of outbreaks in those places and because visitors are extremely important for the well being of residents.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.