People in the Bozeman area have been working for decades to make this a popular destination for skiers, tourists, telecommuters, entrepreneurs and college students, and while that effort has succeeded in building a strong economy and vibrant community, it may also explain why we have more new coronavirus cases than anywhere else Montana.
“Gallatin County is a crossroads and a destination,” Matt Kelley, Gallatin City County health officer said Friday. “We’re home to a diverse economy, a growing university. We have natural beauty and attractions. Those things create the character of our community.
“While those factors probably are contributing to the number of cases, those factors also provide enormous sources of talent and energy … fighting this pandemic.”
The Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force reported Friday that Montana had 121 confirmed cases of the highly contagious virus. Of those, 42 cases or 34% were in Gallatin County.
Yellowstone County’s 23 cases was the next largest total. It was five times more than Missoula County, also home to a major university, which had eight cases.
Gallatin County’s first four or five cases could be traced to patients who had traveled and were exposed to the disease in other states or countries. By last weekend it was clear that cases were starting to spread within the community. Now, Kelley said, roughly half the cases come from people traveling and half from people catching it from others within the community.
Asked if the virus might be spreading here because it is home to many young people, who were initially told that the virus wasn’t much of a concern for young people, Kelley said he wouldn’t attribute the spread to any particular age group or any geographic area.
Backing that up, the breakdown of Gallatin County cases by age group on Friday showed a pretty even distribution. There were nine cases reported among people in their 20s, and nine among people in their 50s. There were seven cases each among people in their 30s, 40s and 60s, plus two cases among teens and one in their 70s.
Gallatin County has by far the busiest airport in the state, with 1.6 million passengers last year. That’s almost as many as Billings and Missoula combined, said Brian Sprenger, director of the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.
That standout record reflects decades of effort by Bozeman city officials, economic development experts, high-tech business boosters, chambers of commerce, Montana State University and Big Sky Resort — all striving to attract people here to live, invest, build, create businesses and attend college.
At MSU, which has invested millions over many years to attract out-of-state students, half of recent freshman classes have been made up of students from outside Montana.
Ray Rasker, executive director of Headwaters Economics, which does social science research, noted that our airport offers now direct flights to a dozen cities. In recent years the airport has announced direct connections to places like New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and San Francisco, in addition to Seattle, Salt Lake City, Denver and Minneapolis.
“That interaction leads to economic activity. That’s our strength,” Rasker said. “Now with the virus, it’s our weakness as well.”
Bozeman Mayor Chris Mehl said he doesn’t know why this area has so many cases of coronavirus compared to the rest of the state. Mehl said his focus is on urging everyone to follow Gov. Steve Bullock’s latest order to stay at home, and if people have to go out to buy groceries or exercise or care for a loved one, they should stay a minimum 6 feet apart and wash their hands frequently.
“Act as if you have the virus and don’t know it yet,” Mehl said, and act as if the other people you encounter could have it, too.