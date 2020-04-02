Mikel Daenen still has no idea how she contracted coronavirus. What she does know is that for more than two weeks, it made her life “a nightmare.”
“It was pretty scary,” Daenen, 50, said Wednesday. She spoke by phone from the Bozeman home she shares with her husband, two kids in college, one teenager in high school and a Corgi named Bentley.
It’s one thing to watch news reports about the COVID-19 virus, she said. “It’s different when you’re living it, when it’s real and happening to you.”
Daenen told public health nurses she hadn’t done anything unusual — just gone to grocery stores and her job at a local Montessori school. She hadn’t traveled anywhere.
In fact, her family was trying to avoid any risk of the virus when they canceled plans with relatives to take a spring break cruise, supposed to leave San Diego on March 14. With news reports calling coronavirus a global pandemic, she had worried about her parents, not herself.
The next Monday she noticed a tickle in her throat.
By Wednesday, March 18, she had a fever, chills, aches, pain in her neck and a dry cough that kept getting worse. She phoned the COVID-19 hotline and went to a local urgent care. There the doctor said she couldn’t be tested for coronavirus because she didn’t meet the guidelines, not having traveled or been exposed to anyone known to be infected.
Her fever and symptoms were worse the next day, so she returned to be tested for strep and influenza. On Friday those tests came back negative, so her samples were forwarded for COVID-19 testing.
On Saturday, March 21, she felt worse with a bad cough, joint pain, body aches, headache and a fever that would eventually hit 103.5. Then she got the call she was dreading from two Gallatin City-County Health Department nurses. She had tested positive for COVID-19.
“Oh, I was so scared, so scared,” Daenen said. “I kind of knew it already in my heart.”
The next day, Sunday, was her lowest point. Her lungs were burning, it felt tight in her chest and she was coughing hard. Again she called the COVID-19 hotline, but got no clear answer whether or not she should go to the hospital. She decided she had to get her lungs checked.
Her husband dropped her off at the hospital but wasn’t allowed to go in. A nurse brought her in through a side door. Nurses told Daenen she was the hospital’s first COVID-19 patient, so they were going to figure out some procedures together.
In the emergency room, her blood pressure dropped very low, very fast, so Daenen was admitted to the intensive care unit and given intravenous fluids. Nurses would put on full protective gear before coming into her room. In the middle of the night her blood-oxygen level dropped, so she was given oxygen.
“Being in ICU was comforting, lonely and scary all at the same time,” she recalled.
The next day, Monday, she was able to breathe well on her own and her blood-oxygen levels returned to normal. She was happy to return home to her family.
“Everybody was professional and kind, but it was so scary,” Daenen said. “It was so nice to be home.”
On Tuesday, March 24, her seventh day of high fever, she started web appointments with her family doctor, who prescribed antibiotics against possible pneumonia. The fever continued on through Thursday. Mentally, she wrote, she felt defeated.
“I was getting very down, and my daughter said, ‘You’re just giving up!’” Daenen said. So she promised her daughter that the next day she would get up and walk around the house, breathe as deeply as she could, and try to eat something.
She made good on her promises on Friday, when the burning in her chest improved. She credits her doctor for starting her on antibiotics. She still had fever, coughing fits, exhaustion and sweating.
Finally, last Sunday, she woke up free of fever for the first time in two weeks. On Monday she was able to walk around the block.
“I still need time to fully recover, but I know this battle is on my side now,” she wrote on Facebook.
More than 100 friends posted comments expressing love, sympathy, prayers and encouragement. Daenen said she felt “overwhelmed” by their messages.
“I’ve been really touched by the community and how kind people have been,” she said. “Actually, shocked.”
When she’d first received the frightening diagnosis, her biggest worry was that she had spread it to someone at her school. But no employees, board members, kids or family members have gotten sick. That’s a huge relief.
“I have guilt, I brought it into my family,” she said. They were sick and tested positive, but had milder cases, and now they’re symptom-free and out of quarantine.
Daenen still has a bad cough, fatigue and headaches, but hasn’t had a fever in several days. Her doctor advised her it may take two more weeks to get back her stamina.
The nightmare is ending, but it has changed her priorities.
In the last 10 years, if somebody asked how she was doing, she’d answer, “’I’m busy.’
“I really want to slow that down,” Daenen said. “I want to be present.”
Her priorities now are her family, her parents — not the bustle and running around.
Friends have asked her advice about the virus.
“Just take it seriously,” she said. “Stay home.”
