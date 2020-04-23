Some downtown Bozeman business owners are questioning whether opening their doors on Monday is the right thing to do.
Gov. Steve Bullock announced Wednesday the state would be rolling back restrictions and allowing retail businesses to open with some precautions meant to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The state is also allowing “places of worship” to reopen on Sunday with the same precautions.
Gallatin City-County Health Department followed suit on Thursday and issued a directive that would align the county with the state’s order.
The easing comes after five weeks that businesses were ordered to close shop and adopt new ways of operating like offering curbside or online services. And the decision has business owners who want to protect customers and employees hesitant.
Ariana Paliobagis, owner of Country Bookshelf in downtown Bozeman, said she’s developing a plan to reopen but wanted to hear input from local health officials and other businesses first.
“I’m still very cautious,” Paliobagis said. “I still think it’s too early.”
The bookstore initially closed its doors to browsers and offered curbside service. A week later the store moved to delivery and online orders only when Bullock issued a stay at home directive.
She said the most important thing is keeping her employees and customers safe. Paliobagis is unsure what and when reopening the store completely will look like.
“I’m not in a hurry as we’re still able to serve our community, but we want to be able to do that safely for everyone,” she said.
Paul Decker, owner of Music Villa downtown, said his customers and employees are split between opening on Monday or keeping the music shop’s doors closed.
“I’m torn,” Decker said.
The music shop has had to layoff half its staff, but Decker said he’s bringing those employees back slowly.
He said the shop will likely open in phases and limit four people inside at a time because there are typically up to six employees already there. Decker said he probably won’t let anyone strum the strings of any guitars at the store for a while.
He said he was tired and a little worn out from having to move the business to online and phone orders only for the past four weeks.
“It’s just been challenging, and I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what the right choice is right now,” Decker said.
Jeff Carter, owner of Carter’s Boots and Repair, said anything officials open right now is good for the economy.
“The more open, the better because it’s a graveyard down here right now,” he said.
Carter said he typically employs three full-time workers, but had to lay them off because “there’s just nothing for anybody else to do.” His shop has been open for a couple of weeks because he’s been doing work for law enforcement officers and is considered essential support. But he’s looking forward to seeing more customers.
Owenhouse Ace Hardware is an essential business and allowed to stay open during the closure order. The business since has implemented cleaning all “high-touch points” like carts, baskets and debit card machines. Employees there clean high traffics areas like doors, counters and registers every 30 minutes and flat surfaces are cleaned twice daily.
“There’s not much in this order that changes what we’ve been doing,” said Eric Bowman, owner of the hardware store.
He said the store would also continue to offer shopping hours for the elderly and vulnerable from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., everyday, and was surprised that wasn’t included in the reopening steps.
Bowman said he trusts that officials are making a well-informed decision. If frontline workers from hospitals and the health department feel it’s safe to open in a strategic manner, he said, he’s comfortable moving ahead on that.
“At some point you have to try something and be ready to react, depending on what that yields,” Bowman said.
