Tanner Roderick finds himself in the produce section of grocery stores more than usual these days.
About three weeks ago, he began delivering groceries to people who may feel uncomfortable leaving their homes or who could just use the help during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s made me personally a better grocery shopper, that’s for sure,” Roderick said.
With the closing of the Ridge Athletic Clubs, where Roderick works, he’s also filled his time by helping the club with other projects. But that doesn’t compare to the satisfaction he’s felt from making deliveries.
“With us being shut down, we’re kind of scrambling to find stuff to do,” Roderick said. “Just being able to provide for our members that way, it’s rewarding.”
So far, Roderick and his girlfriend Kelsey Gahagan have made about 25 runs in the past few weeks, documenting their travels on a spreadsheet. They’ve totaled about $3,000 in groceries and 150 miles on the road, joining others who have stepped up amid the pandemic. People have reimbursed them for the groceries with no charge for the deliveries.
“There are some people that they just cannot afford to get COVID-19 otherwise they won’t make it,” Roderick said. “There are some members out there that could use our help. Anything to make it more safe for them, we thought why not?”
Roderick initially used the Ridge’s database of members’ email addresses to spread the word of what he’d be doing. Then he began relying on word of mouth. During a recent delivery, others saw Roderick, learned of what he was doing and asked for him to assist them as well.
Roderick has relished the opportunity to interact with members he hadn’t previously met and put smiles on their faces.
“Just happy to be able to do it for them,” he said.
Roderick and his father Steve, the Ridge’s owner and general manager, asked Gahagan to join the effort.
Gahagan, a preschool teacher who is now out of work, was excited to volunteer.
“It’s a super cool thing that the Rodericks are so big into giving back and helping the community,” Gahagan said. “I’m glad I could be a part of it.”
When he’s not delivering groceries, Roderick has been working on the Ridge’s deep clean of its facilities, planning new sanitation stations in the gyms and figuring out ways to keep everything cleaner.
But all the efforts are centered around keeping people healthy.
“Just seeing how big of an impact (delivering groceries) really has on people’s lives,” Roderick said. “Everyone needs help and everyone just needs to help out where they can.”
