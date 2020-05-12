A visitor illegally entered Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday morning and fell into a thermal feature at Old Faithful, according to park spokesperson Linda Veress.
The visitor was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where she is being treated for injuries, including burns.
Veress said the woman fell into a thermal feature while backing up and taking photos. Veress did not say which thermal feature the woman fell into.
Park rangers eventually contacted the woman about one mile south of Mammoth Hot Springs.
The park is investigating the incident.
Yellowstone National Park has been closed to visitors because of the COVID-19 pandemic since March 24.
This story will be updated.
