Public health officials are continuing to study the COVID-19 crisis in the state, and one medical expert described it in terms most Montanans can understand.
Imagine a bad wildfire season, said Marc Mentel, president of the Montana Medical Association, during a press conference with Gov. Steve Bullock Friday. It’s late August, the temperature is high and humidity is low, Mentel described. Although pockets of wildfire have erupted in every county, fire crews have used “mitigation strategies” to gain control and contain the spread.
The fire, of course, is the virus in this scenario. The mitigation strategies are the restrictions put in place by state and local governments to limit interaction between people. The hot shot crews are local public health officials, Mentel said.
Mentel, formerly a doctor in the U.S. Navy and now a family medicine practitioner, said Montana is doing well now considering the alternative. Montana has relatively low numbers of hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 compared to some neighboring states. Mentel said that’s a result of Bullock’s early stay-at-home order.
“Personally, I feel we’ve dodged a bullet,” Mentel said. “But that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods yet.”
Mentel said that just as the state allows people to begin to recreate outside again after a wildfire is contained even though the threat of fire remains, it’s time for the state to begin to reopen even though the virus is still present and contagious.
Mentel said the Montana Medical Association supports the governor’s phased reopening plan, which was released Wednesday.
Mentel said there are three options to deal with the active threat of COVID-19. He said communities could try to build herd immunity, which would require 80% of a population to contract the virus and survive it. Mentel said that’s a reckless approach.
Mentel said people could try to hunker down and businesses could stay closed until a vaccine is ready for the public, but that will take 18 months at best. That’s too long to wait, Mentel said.
The third option is to reopen with the understanding that the virus is still a threat. Mentel said quality of life should be given consideration as officials plan to deal with the pandemic.
“We need to reopen the state. We need to ask ourselves how do we go on living, not just surviving, with a deadly virus in our midst,” Mentel said.
Mentel said the state should still prioritize increasing its testing capacity, acquiring more personal protective equipment and boosting its public health workforce.
Some restrictions will still be in place as Montana reopens in phases. Gyms, pools, theaters, bowling alleys and other gathering places will still be closed. Nonessential travel should be avoided and vulnerable residents with pre-existing conditions should stay home.
The Gallatin City-County Board of Health voted to follow Bullock’s phased plan and some business owners and residents said they didn’t feel prepared for reopening. Some said they lacked the information or equipment needed to combat the spread of the virus.
Bullock said Friday that local health departments need to make determinations about what is and isn’t safe at a local level. He said business owners should use personal judgement when deciding how best to reopen. He said that taking precautions is still necessary.
“I’d like to reiterate how important it is that Montanans go to great lengths to protect themselves and others,” Bullock said.
Bullock also addressed an analysis released by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services on Friday. It’s the second report the state has published this month about how the novel coronavirus is spreading and who’s been affected.
Bullock said the results are largely consistent with the analysis that was published on April 14.
The report outlines that as of April 17, statewide confirmed cases are distributed about evenly among men and women. Of 381 cases where race was identified, about 5% are Native American patients. Native Americans make up about 7% of Montana’s total population.
The report says the state lab averages running 280 tests daily with about a 3% positivity rate. Five counties in Montana have reported widespread community transmission.
About 13% of COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized statewide. Bullock noted that Toole County is disproportionately affected by the virus and that about 22% of patients in that county have been hospitalized. Toole County’s average age of a patient is also higher than the statewide average. Bullock said the majority of cases there can be linked to one outbreak.
About 11% of people who contracted the illness in Toole County have died, which is far greater than the state’s 2%.
The report says that Montana has had 39.5 cases per 100,000 people. Bullock pointed to the comparison with South Dakota at 159.5 cases per 100,000 people, Wyoming at 71.2 cases per 100,000 people and Idaho at about 92.6 cases per 100,000 people.
“I truly believe that Montana can be a model for other states to follow in this next phase,” Bullock said.
