When the coronavirus hit and Montana State University closed the Bozeman campus, the university set up the Bobcat Relief Fund to help students in financial trouble because of the virus.
One full-time nursing student, a single mother with two children, wrote asking for assistance after she lost her job.
“I am employed as a server at a local restaurant that has been closed due to COVID-19; therefore I do not have any income to pay my rent, car payment, phone bill, and internet bill — needed for school that has been moved to online,” said her message, posted on MSU’s website.
The Bobcat Relief Fund, set up in March, has received more than 500 requests and helped 428 students so far, said Drew Van Fossen, vice president for communications for the MSU Alumni Foundation.
Some 192 people, businesses and charities have donated, raising more than $112,000. The foundation is still raising money and its goal is to reach $200,000 by the end of June.
The 428 students have been offered nearly $230,000 in assistance, said Matt Caires, dean of students. Financial aid funds were added to the privately raised money, with awards averaging $500 to $800.
Chris Murray, MSU Alumni Foundation president and CEO, recorded an appeal to donors, explaining that many students need help with basic necessities, from temporary housing to food and supplies, emergency transportation and other costs created by the pandemic.
“Our students are suffering,” Murray said. But he predicted the Bobcat family would emerge from the virus “stronger and better.”
Donations ranged from $25 gifts to $5,000 from Town Pump and $10,000 from the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Fund. MSU President Waded Cruzado gave $1,000. Some people gave gifts in memory of parents or students who had tragically died young.
Van Fossen said MSU usually sends out a fundraising appeal at graduation to raise money for the president’s discretionary fund, but this year Cruzado appealed to donors on behalf of the student relief fund.
“Due to COVID-19 I have lost all my regular nannying and babysitting jobs,” one student wrote in her application. “That income allowed me to pay rent and buy groceries. I am unable to go home as my grandparents live with my mom and they have compromised immune systems.”
Another student wrote that both she and her husband, a full-time worker, were laid off from their jobs because of the virus, and she was denied unemployment benefits.
“We are nervous about being able to afford basic bills and rent,” she wrote. “Even if my husband gets full unemployment benefits, we will still be short almost $1,000 a month. If this lasts much longer, I’m not sure how we will make ends meet.”
A review committee set up by the office of student success decides how to award the funds.
Several students who received help wrote to express their thanks.
“This is such a godsend during these troubling times,” one student wrote. “I have been so stressed out this past month since going online for classes and with the COVID-19 pandemic, it is hard to study. I have been worried about paying rent and buying groceries, but with this grant, I can refocus on my studies! Thanks for looking out for your students!”
To find more information or to donate, visit the Bobcat Relief Fund website (https://fundmsu.montana.edu/project/20502).
