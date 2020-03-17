Bozeman’s hopes of breaking the 50,000 population mark in the 2020 Census may be up in the air, since the coronavirus pandemic could create confusion for thousands of Montana State University students whose hometowns are elsewhere in Montana or outside the state.
In response to the outbreak, Montana University System decided to move most classes from in-person to online instruction starting March 23, after spring break. MSU told its 15,500 spring semester students that returning to campus after the break is voluntary.
Census forms started arriving in Bozeman mailboxes this month with instructions to fill out the forms online. Already 5 million people nationwide have filled out their census forms.
The U.S. Census Bureau had just begun its field operations in Montana, when the coronavirus epidemic broke and people were asked to stay home and distance themselves from others, Joshua Manning, media specialist with the census Dallas regional office, wrote in an email this week.
So outreach efforts for “one of the federal government’s most massive undertakings,” meeting the Constitution’s requirement to count everyone living in the United States, are being adjusted, Manning said.
“In most cases students living away from home at school should be counted at school, even if they are temporarily elsewhere due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the Census Bureau. “We are asking schools to contact their students and remind them to respond.”
Even if students are home on census day, April 1, they should be counted “where they live and sleep most of the time.”
Some colleges report their dormitory residents by the “group quarters” method, turning in a list of student residents’ names. Others allow students to respond individually. Officials said they weren’t sure how MSU planned to handle dormitory residents, who make up about 30% of MSU students.
Bozeman, MSU and Montana officials have been working for months to make sure everyone who lives here gets counted in the 2020 Census.
The national head count, required every decade, is important to Montana because the state might regain a second U.S. House seat, Sally Moyce, assistant professor of nursing, said at a winter MSU meeting.
The census also is worth about $20,000 per person over 10 years in revenue to the state, or $2 billion each year, she said. Some 100 MSU nursing students have been training to help count residents in rural corners of Montana as of April 1.
A lot of out-of-state students may be confused about what to write down as their residence for the census, Matt Caires, dean of students, said. If students came from Colorado but are living in Bozeman on April 1, he said, they are supposed to count Montana as their residence.
“It’s where you are on April 1,” Moyce agreed.
With the coronavirus pandemic disrupting students’ routines, those who would normally be in Bozeman on April 1 could very well end up sleeping and reporting elsewhere.
Nearly 6,300 MSU students or 40% of spring enrollees come from outside the state, according to registrar’s reports. Of MSU’s 8,000 Montana students, 70% come from counties outside Gallatin County.
Bozeman’s most recent population estimate was 48,532 in 2018, according to the U.S. Census.
Community officials have anticipated that this area, ranked as the fastest-growing “micropolitan” area of the country in recent years, would break the 50,000 mark with the 2020 Census.
That would reclassify the Bozeman area as a metropolitan area, which could affect local transportation planning; community development block grant money for things like housing, community services and social services; and possibly jeopardize funding for transit systems like Streamline and Galavan.
If Bozeman grows to 50,000 people, it would join three other cities in Montana: Billings, population 110,323; Missoula, population 72,364; and Great Falls, population 59,178.