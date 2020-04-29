Nora Zager has done her best to pick a good college to attend next fall, but for her and hundreds of other Bozeman High School graduating seniors, the already difficult choice has been tossed up in the air by the new coronavirus.
“If schools are online next year, I don’t want to pay tuition for online school,” Zager, 18, said. “I’m thinking about a gap year. It’s very scary, that’s the best way to describe the situation.”
A lacrosse player interested in photography and political science, Zager had been planning a spring visit to Chapman University in California — her choice is down to Montana State University or Chapman — but her trip got canceled because of the virus.
“It’s just scary to go to a school you’ve never been to,” Zager said. At the same time, she’s on a wait list for another California school and wondering if a spot might open up if students who got accepted decide not to go.
“It’s all so unpredictable” because of the virus, said Lauren Covington, Bozeman High’s College and Career Center coordinator. “A lot of students are struggling.”
This week traditionally has been crunch time for picking colleges, with most having a May 1 deadline for students to commit and put down deposits.
Luckily for students, Covington said, most colleges are delaying the commitment date. One reason is that families have to figure out if they can still afford college if parents’ jobs, stock market investments or college funds have taken big hits.
“Right now what I really see Bozeman students doing is trying to renegotiate financial aid packages,” Covington said. Students are writing letters to colleges, explaining what’s changed from the earlier submitted family financial information, and asking for more money.
“It does work,” Covington said. “Kids are really learning how to advocate for themselves. It’s hard to say ‘I can’t afford this, can you help me?’ It’s really a good life lesson.”
One bright spot is that MSU and the University of Montana have reopened their applications to the MSU Premiere Scholarship and UM’s Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship, which can provide thousands of dollars a year.
“That’s huge,” Covington said.
If students can’t visit a campus, there are virtual tours on campus websites and those like YouVisit.com.
But that doesn’t make it any clearer whether colleges will actually welcome students into classrooms and dorms next fall, or remain shuttered with classes held only online.
“Do you pay $50,000 or $60,000 for an online education?” Covington asked. Students faced with that prospect, she said, “maybe they want to do a gap year. Some might work to save money.”
Every year a large share of college-bound Bozeman High grads choose MSU. National reports have speculated that with the threat of coronavirus, more graduating seniors will choose colleges close to home, instead of venturing to distant campuses.
But Covington said she hasn’t seen that happening with Bozeman High students.
“I think they’re still adventurous and brave and still want to go,” she said, to leave home and see the world.
Maggie Callow, 18, plans to attend Pomona College in California, where the liberal arts curriculum seems a perfect fit for her.
“I’m super excited,” she said. She’s thinking of studying political science and French, and maybe a career in diplomacy.
But Callow said she’s not 100% sure Pomona will reopen in the fall — classes could be online until January.
“I’m looking at a possible gap year, because I don’t want to pay that kind of expensive price without in-person interaction,” Callow said. She’d have to submit a plan for a gap year to the college by Friday. Maybe she could volunteer in France with refugees or work on an organic farm.
“Everything is really uncertain,” she said. “It’s hard to make the right choice.”
Grace Rembert, 17, is excited about attending Boston University in the fall. She wants to major in violin performance, enjoy the city and its musical offerings and make a career of playing violin.
BU sent admitted students an email saying they’re planning to open in the fall, and Rembert is hoping it happens. Trying to improve with online violin lessons is really “subpar.”
“It’s hard to have the college experience,” Rembert said, “if you can’t actually go to college.”
Sam Galindo, 18, a varsity swimmer and choir member, said he’s tentatively decided to attend UM in Missoula, which offered him a presidential leadership scholarship with full tuition for four years and a $4,000 housing stipend.
Galindo, who visited colleges from New York to Kentucky, said the virus hasn’t altered his decision to leave his hometown for college.
In the end, he said it wasn’t the coronavirus that affected his choice as much as “a really great scholarship.”
“I kind of always knew I wanted to leave Bozeman,” he said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.