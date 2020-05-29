All places where people gather are struggling right now to learn how to safely connect while 6 feet apart. But for camps focused on people with disabilities or recovering from cancers, the threat of the virus can be magnified.
Eagle Mount in Bozeman has long provided outdoor experiences to people with disabilities and kids and young adults recovering from cancer. Director of development Anna Smoot said that many participants in Eagle Mount programs are either at risk themselves or, more commonly, live in a household with someone who is.
“We stopped our programming the week of March 16, similar to basically everywhere in our area,” Smoot said.
Eagle Mount offers a variety of programs to people with disabilities and recovering from serious illnesses, including skiing, oncology and horseback riding camps.
Smoot said that the organization felt there wasn’t a way to responsibly do those adventure-focused camps during phase two of Montana’s reopening plan.
“Nothing will look like it has in the past at Eagle Mount,” Smoot said.
However, that doesn’t mean Eagle Mount is shut down for the summer.
“We’re going to be offering stuff like family cookouts for a handful of families here at the Eagle Mount campus,” she said.
The organization is also working through how to offer activities like adventure education, nature art activities, family hikes and things like cell phone photography workshops.
“It’s not our standard sports- and adventure-based activities, but it’s outdoors,” Smoot said.
“We’re absolutely leveraging all that we can from the Montana summer and safely participating with our community of people.”
Eagle Mount’s campus also had a small fire in one of its utility rooms recently, which damaged parts of the administrative building. Smoot said that her team is expecting the construction to fix the building and the flooding from the fire to be finished by August. Nobody was hurt in the fire.
Camp BullWheel near Ennis helps disabled adults and their families get out on the Madison River and go fishing with the help of adaptive equipment. The organization’s third summer season is undecided right now because of the virus.
“Obviously, we wish like heck that we could be floating every day,” said Tyler Stosich, one of the camp’s staff.
But, with how reopening is proceeding and with their participants’ health at heart, Stosich said Camp BullWheel is in a sort of limbo until they’re able to make a final decision.
But even if BullWheel can’t have guests this summer, there’s still work that can be done, he said.
“The camp is in its infancy right now,” Stosich said. “There are plenty of projects to be done at camp, and we’re still really trying to put a lot together.”
Camp BullWheel had its first guests in the summer of 2018 after being founded by Frank Bell and Peter Pauwels to help people with disabilities fish, float and enjoy the outdoors. Pauwels has created a variety of inventions, Stosich said, to help people with disabilities fish independently, including a fully-automated fishing pole called the “Fishinator.”
“With that Fishinator, just with the use of my chin and little sips and puffs of air, I can float the river and fish just like I used to,” said Stosich, who is paralyzed from his shoulders down. “We’ve got some really neat equipment.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.