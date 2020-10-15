The Gallatin City-County Health Department announced Thursday that a woman in her 90s has died from complications related to COVID-19.
The woman died earlier this month at the long-term care facility where she was a resident, but the health department didn’t receive her death certificate until this week, according to a news release.
“It’s so very sad to lose anyone to this disease, and we send our condolences to family and friends,” health officer Matt Kelley said. “We will continue to work to prevent additional illness and deaths and we ask that all Gallatin County citizens continue to take this seriously and take steps to keep our community safe. We need everyone to take measures to help us slow transmission.”
The woman’s death brings to five the total number of Gallatin County residents who have died from COVID-19.
Statewide, as of Thursday, 230 residents had died of COVID-19, according to the Department of Public Health and Human Services. Many of the deaths — 67 as of Wednesday — have been connected to assisted living and long-term care facilities.
The numbers of COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and cases have been climbing in Gallatin County and across Montana.
Gallatin County added 70 new cases on Thursday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 47. The county now has 283 active cases with eight active hospitalizations. A total of 2,158 residents have contracted COVID-19 and 1,870 have recovered.
The state reported 735 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases to 7,849 with 301 active hospitalizations. To date, there have been 20,933 COVID-19 cases in Montana.
The surge in new cases has stressed some Montana hospitals.
Half of the state’s 10 largest hospitals and four of the state’s 49 critical access hospitals have more than 90% of their beds occupied, according to DPHHS.
In a press call on Thursday, Gov. Steve Bullock said the growing number of cases and hospitalizations has led to a shortage of medical workers. Montana has exhausted its unemployment and volunteer databases and other states have not responded to the mutual aid request Bullock sent three weeks ago.
“We already have strains on our health care workforce and that will continue to grow with increasing hospitalizations,” Bullock said.
Dr. Bridget Brennan, the chief medical officer at Benefis Health in Great Falls, called the increase in hospitalizations alarming.
“We are experiencing a public health crisis,” Brennan said. “The number of positive COVID cases is rising so quickly that it is threatening to overwhelm the health care resources here in the state.”
She warned that if the number of COVID-19 cases doesn’t decline, the state’s large hospitals may not be able to accept transfer patients from smaller hospitals and may have to hold patients in emergency rooms.
Brennan said additional public health rules aren't needed to slow the spread of the virus. Instead, she said Montanans must wear masks, practice social distancing, avoid large gatherings, wash their hands frequently and stay home when sick.
“My feeling is that this is not a political issues,” she said. “This is a personal responsibility issue. And I think if we all approached it from that perspective, then we would have greater success in trying to contain the spread of this virus.”
