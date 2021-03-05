The Gallatin City-County Health Department has released additional information about Montana’s first three cases of the U.K. variant — all of which occurred in Gallatin County and were confirmed on Wednesday.
The three cases were not related and involved residents who live in different parts of the county, according to the health department. None had traveled recently.
All three were younger than 50. One was hospitalized briefly, but all have since recovered.
Health Officer Matt Kelley said the lack of connection between the cases and the absence of travel history indicate the variant may be circulating widely in Gallatin County and, possibly, in Montana, a fact he said shouldn’t be surprising given the prevalence of the variant in the United States.
The U.K variant was identified in the fall and was first found in the United States in December, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It has since been linked to more than 2,600 cases across 47 states.
The U.K. variant is known to spread more easily and quickly than other variants, according to the CDC.
“That is a concern because if you have it spreading more readily, you’re more likely to get more cases,” Kelley said. “As I’ve said before, this is a numbers game, so if you have more cases, you have more chances of people ending up in the hospital, you have more chances of somebody getting serious illness and driving mortality.”
Kelley said the confirmation of the U.K. variant in Gallatin County is a reminder that it’s important to continue taking measures to limit the spread of the COVID-19, including practicing social distancing, wearing a mask, staying home when sick and getting the vaccine when it becomes available.
“It shouldn’t be surprising. It shouldn’t be something that causes panic, but it should be sobering,” Kelley said. “… We should all be really thankful that we have access to these vaccines, we should be thankful that our cases are below where they were in the fall, but there are still some risks and threats out there and we’re not done with this yet.”
To date, about 185 of the thousands of virus samples from Montana have had their genetic materials sequenced as part of a CDC effort to track and characterize variants. The three from Gallatin County are the first to be confirmed as variants.
Kelley said the health department was notified a week or two ago that there were specimens of interest sequenced at Montana State University. Those specimens were sent to a CDC lab to determine whether they were variant strains of the virus. The CDC confirmed that the three samples contained the U.K. variant. The state then released the information, followed by the county.
“I think one of the reasons that we were able to identify this is there’s a little bit more testing going on in Gallatin County related to MSU because of some of the lab capacity we have at MSU,” Kelley said.
The discovery of the U.K. variant comes as Gallatin County is seeing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations plateau.
Since early February, the seven-day rolling average of new daily cases has been 20 to 30 per 100,000 residents. MSU continues to see about 20 to 30 cases each week and about a dozen K-12 schools continue to each have a couple of cases each week.
Hospitalizations remain in the single digits.
The rate of tests coming back positive has hovered around 5%.
The local health system continues to have the capacity to manage the pandemic. Test results are coming back in about a day and contact tracing is occurring in a timely manner, Kelley said.
