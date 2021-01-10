Jen Krum, a registered nurse and owner of Qualicare, injects Ann Tweson, a registered nurse with the Orthopedic Surgical Center of Montana, with a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. Krum says she decided to volunteer her time, helping the county vaccinate frontline workers because, “anyone who wants it should have access as timely as possible.”