Every person in Montana 16 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine starting April 1, but county health officials are warning that people who want a shot will have to be patient.
Gov. Greg Gianforte’s announcement earlier this month that the state would skip phased eligibility for vaccines and move to general eligibility starting Thursday came with no change in the supply of vaccine doses, County Health Officer Matt Kelley said Friday.
And with high demand in Gallatin County, some people 60 and older, with underlying medical conditions or people of color and Native Americans at elevated risk eligible for the vaccine in the 1B+ category are still waiting for their turn to get a shot.
Kelley said that although people are excited for eligibility to expand on April 1, people 16-59 should have the expectation that it will take weeks before everyone can have access to a COVID-19 vaccine.
“I want people to understand that ... this change in eligibility is not coming with a massive increase in vaccine allocation to the counties,” Kelley said. “I really think about this as a spring project ... I would hope that as we move through May we’ll be able to have provided vaccine to everybody who wants it, but who knows. I don’t know how much vaccine we’re going to get and I don’t know what the demand is going to look like.”
Gallatin County’s vaccine allocation has been gradually increasing. On Friday, the county announced 600 more appointments may be scheduled next week after an additional allocation from the state. Kelley said the county expects vaccine supply and available appointments to continue to increase, but officials aren’t counting on it as supply can change each week.
Shots will still be available for people ages 16 to 59. Some clinics will be targeted to 1B+ people, and the county will continue to hold the dedicated clinics until demand from that group stops, Kelley said.
“It doesn’t mean we’re not going along with the state guidance, but it does mean we’re in a little bit different circumstance here in Gallatin County. We have not run out of people to give shots to in 1B+ population quite yet,” Kelley said. “We think we might be close to that. But we’re not there right now.”
Bozeman Health will also prioritize people in the 1B+ category while opening eligibility to everyone 60 and older starting April 1, Bozeman Health’s COVID-19 incident command lead Kallie Kujawa said Friday. The health system will have a dedicated vaccine clinic and phone line starting April 5.
Kelley said the lack of available appointments in Gallatin County and the relatively high number of open appointments elsewhere indicates demand here is outpacing other areas in the state.
Though Kelley said county health officials are not recommending people travel out of the area for an appointment, it’s difficult for them to tell people not to. When April 1 hits, demand may rise across the state, lowering the number of available appointments.
“In some ways, having high demand here, from a public health, population health perspective, that’s a good thing that means people want a vaccine,” Kelley said. “It’s challenging right now because people are competing for that vaccine. I know people are looking for it all over the county and they’re looking for it outside of the county.”
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.