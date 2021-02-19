Winter weather across the United States has led to delays of vaccine shipments, including to Montana, according to the state Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Spokesperson Jon Ebelt didn’t respond to questions about which counties have been affected or the number of delayed doses.
“This week, the weather is causing a delay in some of the shipments, but we expect them to arrive in the coming days,” he said in an email.
In Gallatin County, the health department had 975 doses arrive one day later than expected, said spokesperson Whitney Bermes.
The delay didn’t affect any of the department’s clinics this week, Bermes said. Next week, the health department is still set to provide second doses as planned on Wednesday and Friday.
Bozeman Health, another local vaccine provider, experienced a slight delay in shipments this week, but these did not impact the clinics at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, said spokesperson Lauren Brendel.
Montana State University is still planning to host a clinic on Feb. 27 for students, faculty and staff to receive their second dose as planned, said spokesperson Tracy Ellig.
In Park County, the delay meant that the health department didn’t receive doses as expected for clinics planned Wednesday in Clyde Park and Gardiner, said Health Officer Dr. Laurel Desnick.
However, the health department was able to use doses it had already received to ensure both clinics went ahead as planned.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Wednesday that the winter weather could cause delays across the United States.
“Due to the severe winter weather currently impacting a large swath of the country, the U.S. government is projecting widespread delays in COVID-19 vaccine shipments and deliveries over the next few days,” Kristen Nordlund, a CDC spokeswoman, told The Washington Post.
Montana receives doses from the federal government each week and gives them to counties based on previous allocations, the amount of vaccine the county has yet to administer and the local population eligible in Phase 1B, the current distribution stage, which includes adults over 70, those 16-69 with certain underlying health conditions and people of color.
As of Thursday, 58,858 Montanans were fully immunized and 80,170 had received the first of two required doses.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.