The timeline for when people who work and live at long-term care facilities in Gallatin County will receive vaccinations for COVID-19 is unclear.
Patrick Lonergan, chief of the county’s emergency management, said people at those places are part of the first wave to receive the vaccinations. However, he said, it’s unclear when that will happen.
“They’re part of the first group. When that is going to hit? Don’t know,” Lonergan said.
Much like local authorities across the country, Gallatin County is looking to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for who should get the vaccine first. The CDC said health care workers and long-term care facility residents should be given priority.
Essential workers would come next. Older and vulnerable adults would be part of the final group.
Lonergan said the timeframe for when each of those groups would be able to receive a vaccine is vague and depends on a lot of things. He said the key for moving through the different groups and for everyone to get a chance to get poked in the arm is understanding that none of this is going to move as fast as people want it to.
“It’s going to take time,” Lonergan said.
He said the only vaccines available in Gallatin County right now are at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and are designated for health care workers. It’s unknown when and how much of the next batch will come to the county.
Lonergan said health officials are still waiting to hear whether a third vaccine will be approved for distribution. He said it’s unclear if that will speed up the process and how much of the vaccine will be available.
The county’s goal, Lonergan said, is to get it pushed out as quick as possible on a priority basis and “make it as seamless as possible on how that process will work once we know what it is.”
“There’s a lot of variables we don’t know and won’t know until they hit us,” he said.
Once more of the vaccine becomes available, Lonergan said, the county will work to identify people who want it and set up times for them to receive it. He said he doesn’t want people standing in long lines at clinics with the risk that there isn’t enough for everyone there.
“We’re not going there and we are trying to avoid going there as much as we can,” Lonergan said.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.