Two more Gallatin County residents have died from complications related to the coronavirus.
The two were a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s, both of whom died in a hospital last month.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department announced the two deaths on Tuesday after receiving the death certificates, which attributed the deaths to respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19.
“With two more neighbors lost to COVID-19, we once again ask for the public’s help,” said health officer Matt Kelley in a news release. “We will get through this pandemic, but only with the assistance of everyone in our community.”
Tuesday’s announcement brings the number of deaths reported this week to five.
Deaths have increased in recent months, with 20 of the county’s 24 deaths occurring since mid-October.
The number of new COVID-19 cases has dropped in recent days. The seven-day rolling average of new cases was 77 on Tuesday. The decline could be because less testing was conducted during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Kelley has said there could be another surge in COVID-19 cases as a result of holiday gatherings.
As of Tuesday, Gallatin County had 500 active COVID-19 cases with 23 hospitalizations. A total of 6,977 residents had recovered from the disease.
Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Big Sky Medical Center, the county’s two hospitals, reported Tuesday that less than 70% of their beds were occupied.
It is difficult to know how cases have changed statewide over the last several days because many local health departments didn’t report new cases to the state during the Thanksgiving weekend and, instead, began doing so on Monday.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services reported 1,015 new cases on Tuesday for a total of 16,157 active cases with 495 hospitalizations. A total of 46,350 residents had recovered from the disease and 698 have died.
