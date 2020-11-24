Two more Gallatin County residents have died from complications related to COVID-19.
The health department announced the deaths, which occurred last week, on Tuesday morning.
The two were a man in his 70s who died in a hospital and a woman in her 90s who died at home.
That brings the county’s total number of COVID-19 deaths to 18.
The health department announced three deaths on Monday — a woman in her 70s who died at a hospital, a woman in her 80s who died in a hospital and a woman in her 80s who died at a long-term care facility.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 deaths has been increasing for weeks. As of Tuesday morning, the state Department of Public Health and Human Services reported Montana has had 630 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.