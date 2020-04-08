Comedian Trevor Noah, originally scheduled to perform April 25 at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman, has postponed the show for a year.
Noah's performance is now scheduled for Saturday, April 24, 2021, the fieldhouse announced in a release.
Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. No action is needed to keep your tickets and current seat locations. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to Bobcat Ticket Office at 406-994-2287 or email bto@montana.edu.
