A group of students and teachers with The Traveling School, based in Bozeman, are on their way home after being stuck in Peru due to travel restrictions.
The all-female group in grades 10 through 12 arrived in South America in early February for a 15-week semester traveling through Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia. On March 13, the group left Ecuador for Peru, but before they could decide on next steps, the Peruvian government declared a state of emergency due to the spread of COVID-19 and shut down all international and regional travel.
The group was quarantined in a hostel on the northern coast of Peru for more than a week before they receiving approval to travel.
Bella Erhardt, 18, said the girls spent their days in quarantine studying, listening to podcasts about global affairs and doing yoga. Although it’s been a difficult process, the debacle of returning home amid a pandemic has not deterred Erhardt from traveling, but rather given her motivation to do more when it’s safe again.
“The sense of unfulfillment is kind of pushing me to adventure and travel more,” Erhardt said.
The group received confirmation that they’d be able to board a flight in Lima on Thursday and took a 10-hour bus ride escorted by police from the coast. Aunge Thomas, academic dean and program director for the school, said it’s been pretty touch and go.
“Nothing was certain until the plane actually took off,” Thomas said.
The 15 high school students are from all over the country. They landed in Washington, D.C. around 3 a.m. on Saturday and will disperse to their home states from there, Thomas said. They’ll all begin a 14-day quarantine period.
The school’s administration and parents of the students have been in touch with the U.S. Embassy in Peru, the U.S. State Department and members of Congress, including Montana Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester.
Thomas said the officials were responsive in helping the group coordinate a plan.
Daines said in an emailed statement he was glad to hear the girls were on their way home.
“It’s such great news to hear that we were able to secure these young women a flight out of Peru and back to the U.S. I will continue to exhaust all possible options to bring Montanans home who are stranded abroad,” Daines said.
Tester reiterated the sentiment.
“I’m glad to have helped the students and teachers from the Traveling School return home to Montana after this difficult ordeal, and my office is continuing to work around the clock with the State Department and other federal agencies to ensure that Montanans still traveling abroad can make it back to the Treasure State,” Tester said.
Erhardt said she’s grateful for the network of people who helped the group.
“It’s a good reminder that people can do amazing things when they come together,” Erhardt said.