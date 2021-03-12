Through their eyes: Life in Bozeman long-term care facilities during the pandemic

It’s been a year since many people in assisted living and long-term care facilities in Bozeman have seen their loved ones face-to-face.
But despite the pandemic and restrictions to keep COVID-19 at bay, one emotion in particular is palpable among residents of Hillcrest Senior Living, Gallatin Rest Home and Bozeman Lodge: gratitude.
Now a year into the pandemic, many people living in these facilities have been vaccinated, marking a turning point in the fight against the virus.
But all the women interviewed for this story agreed — they would much rather have lived in these small, intimate communities for the past 12 months than be alone.
Belinda Sims
Belinda Sims, 88, sits at the window of the assisted care facility where she has lived for the past three years on Feb. 27, 2021, at Bozeman Lodge.
Belinda Sims, 88 and a retired first-grade teacher, hasn’t been able to hold her grand-nieces and nephews in more than a year.
“The worst thing about the pandemic is my oldest great-nephew, who lives here, has gone through the whole first grade without me able to see him,” Sims said. “He’s seven now so he’s gotten through it without me.”
Sims doesn’t have any kids of her own. But she feels lucky to be close to her younger brother and his family, including her two nephews and four grand-nieces and nephews.
She moved to Bozeman three years ago to be closer to them.
“They take care of me!” she said. “I want to be independent but I know that they’ll pick up the pieces if I drop them.”
Soon after Sims arrived in Bozeman, her 19-year-old cat died. She said it was lonely at the beginning of the pandemic, with all the lockdowns and quarantines.
One of her nieces reached out and asked if she would like another cat.
“And I said, ‘Yes, but I can’t go out to the Heart of the Valley or anything like that,’” Sims said.
So her niece went for her.
Sims chose a cat on the Heart of the Valley’s Facebook page, a 12-year-old named Tux. Her niece picked Tux up and dropped him off at Bozeman Lodge.
“He is really a character. I just love him,” Sims said.
Everyone needs “a cat or a husband — one or the other,” she said.
Despite the risk of living in close quarters during the pandemic, she’s happy to be at Bozeman Lodge.
“I mean, I love doing things by myself, but I just like to know that I could walk out that door and find somebody to talk to if I want,” Sims said.
She’s thankful for what Bozeman Lodge has done to keep her safe, implementing strict mask mandates and social distancing. She also appreciates that she can still go to her exercise and art classes, even if they are on a reduced scale.
In some ways it all feels familiar. This is the second virus outbreak that she’s experienced.
The other? Polio.
“The polio stuff was very frightening in our day and age,” she said. “We kind of stayed put ... we didn’t mix with other people. Just our own families.”
These days she misses seeing her family and going to new coffee shops and restaurants. But she’s happy, and she’s staying optimistic.
“Well I really do enjoy life,” Sims said. “... So I think that might be part of it, it’s what is inside you all the time that either makes it good or bad.”
Patricia Brooks Skidmore
Patricia Brooks Skidmore, 88, stands at the window of the assisted care facility where she has lived for the past seven and a half years on Feb. 23, 2021, at Hillcrest Senior Living. "I felt like a spring chicken when I came here. I was only 76!" she said.
Patricia Brooks Skidmore has seen a lot in her 88 years, but she hasn’t seen anything like the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The whole pandemic was of course, amplified, multiplied by the horrible handling of it and the whole political situation,” she said. “So I don’t think I could ever say we lived through anything like this past year.”
Skidmore grew up for the most part in New England. When she was 15, she met William “Bill” Skidmore on a trip to visit family in New Jersey. She visited him in college. He would drive north for the summer.
They got engaged when Skidmore was a freshman in college and married her sophomore year.
After graduation, the couple moved to New Haven, Connecticut, where Bill attended law school. While there, he received a Fulbright Scholarship to study criminal law for a year in India.
Skidmore said that year was a “life changing experience.”
“On the one hand, we were able to travel extensively and experience exotic new cultures,” she said. But the couple also saw a deeper level of poverty than they ever could have imagined.
“That was life changing,” she said, “just to see that kind of existence.”
Back in the United States, Bill practiced law for a couple years before the couple moved to Washington D.C. where he got a job working for the federal government. He was eventually assigned to work in Guatemala.
The couple raised their two daughters and had a son in the four years they spent in Central America. But when the family returned to Washington D.C., the world they once knew had changed.
“We just arrived at the time of the riots after Martin Luther King’s assassination and the city was on fire,” she said.
Skidmore eventually landed a part-time job at the Federal Trade Commission, where she worked as a paralegal for 19 years. The couple retired in 1998 to a small farm in rural Pennsylvania.
They moved in 2009 to an assisted-living facility in Bozeman to be closer to their son and youngest grandchildren.
“So we’ve been able to watch them grow up, which is nice,” Skidmore said.
She’s felt very safe living at Hillcrest Senior Living during the pandemic. “They’ve followed medical advice from the health department and I know it’s been a very, very hard job keeping us safe.”
Skidmore said her life hasn’t changed much since the pandemic started. She has noticed, however, that it brought her family closer together. But the hardest part for her was not the virus.
“The political situation was very hard to take,” she said.
She remains optimistic, however, that Americans will overcome the pandemic and that the country will use the social and political momentum generated in the past year to “solve some of the problems now, like racial and income inequality.”
“So I have great hopes,” she said.
Matilda King
Matilda King, 101, sits at the window of the nursing care facility where she lives on Feb. 23, 2021, at the Gallatin Rest Home.
Matilda King made it to 101 years old not by “doing anything special medically,” she said.
Her secret: “Living sensibly.”
Matilda was the oldest of five growing up in Pennsylvania, with two sisters and two brothers. She went to work as soon as she graduated high school.
She worked a variety of jobs after high school and married Joseph King, a boy from her graduating class.
They were married only two days when the draft board chose his number. He was soon shipped to Germany to fight in World War II.
After the war, the couple had a son, Fred King, who grew up and moved to Bozeman, landing a job with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Matilda eventually moved to Bozeman, too, to be closer to her son and his family.
She said that it doesn’t bother her living at the Gallatin Rest Home during the pandemic. Each day is a “wonderful thing,” she said.
But she does miss seeing her old friends, like a hospice volunteer named Holly who used to visit her every Monday.
“What a treasure,” Matilda said. “She is forever my friend.”
King says she just takes things as they come now and looks to God for guidance in times of trouble.
“You’re always seeking help from the Lord,” she said. “It’s funny how you don’t know it but he’s already solved that problem before you even ask it. That’s how he works, his way, not yours.”
Merry Shyne
Merry Shyne, 89, sits at the window of the assisted care facility where she has lived for nearly a year, on Feb. 27, 2021, at Bozeman Lodge.
The key to getting through the pandemic for 89-year-old Merry Shyne is the same impulse that has gotten her through almost nine decades: curiosity.
“I’ve never in my life been bored,” Shyne said.
At Bozeman Lodge, that’s meant exercise classes, meeting new friends and exploring the vast library. “If you can’t find something to do here you’re not trying,” she said.
Shyne spent most of her life working in newspapers outside of Chicago, in Gary, Indiana. Her love of stories started early.
“When I was a tiny person, I was always scribbling stories on paper, even when I was really little. And my poor family had to put up with these at the dinner table every night,” she said.
But she didn’t stop at writing. Shyne worked as a photographer, radio and TV host and public relations officer, all while raising three kids.
She has also volunteered building schools and hospitals in Mexico, teaching shorthand and babysitting classes in Chicago and being a docent for the Museum of the Rockies.
Even in retirement, Shyne couldn’t take a break. After living in Indiana their whole life, Shyne and her husband were sick of the winters and moved to Mexico.
“The Guadalajara newspaper learned I was there. I still don’t know how. So I wound up working for them as photographer and reporter for five years,” she said.
She came to Bozeman to visit her son and his in-laws and eventually decided to move here for good.
Shyne moved into Bozeman Lodge last year. But moving into assisted living during a pandemic didn’t bother her. She said the staff are careful, which makes her feel safe.
“They’re always there when you need them, no matter how serious or how minor your request is,” Shyne said.
While her son calls her “every single day,” she said the hardest part of the pandemic has been not seeing her family. Bozeman Lodge locked down mid-March last year, limiting access to facility to staff and medical personnel.
It was especially tough at Christmastime. The Shyne family Christmas traditionally lasts five days, starting with a white elephant gift exchange one night, followed by gifts on Christmas Eve and a big gathering on Christmas morning. The last evening was typically a fondu party.
“And finally they all said, ‘That’s enough Shyne family bonding,’ and they all went home.”
Shyne has seen the world change a lot because of COVID. “But it will pass,” she said, “it will pass.”
“It’s just too bad that so many people had to give their lives for it. But you have to sit it out, you have to wait. That’s all we can do,” Shyne said. “Just be careful and wait.”
JOYCE SANTOS
Joyce Santos, 82, sits at the window of the nursing care facility where she lives on Feb. 23, 2021, at the Gallatin Rest Home.
Joyce Santos, 82, remembers clearly the last time she saw her family before the Gallatin Rest Home stopped allowing visitors.
She had family visiting from California.
“They went home Friday night and Saturday they locked the door,” she said.
Santos moved to the Gallatin Rest Home three years ago. She said the transition was hard at first but she has grown to love it.
She’s thankful for the volunteers who haven’t forgotten about her and her fellow residents this past year, Santos said. During Christmastime, residents received notes and gifts from people in the area.
One that stood out for her was a letter from her pen pal, a Bozeman fourth grader. The girl cross-stitched a hummingbird with a rainbow for her, Santos said.
“It’s so pretty,” she said. “And she’s only about 10 years old. She was so busy, she told me, with school and cross-stitching and all.”
A group from the Catholic Church also kept their annual tradition of bringing a present for every resident.
“This year I got a pair of size 8 slippers and I wear a size 5 shoe. But I wear them because they’re warm. And it’s just, it’s all fun,” she said, laughing.
Santos grew up north of Bozeman, first on a farm in Maudlow then on a larger one near Pass Creek.
“I rode a school bus every day for seven years. A hundred miles each way. We were the first ones on in the morning at 7:20 a.m. and we were the last ones off at night at 5,” she said.
After she graduated from Manhattan High School, she moved to Bozeman for work.
“When I moved to Bozeman in ‘56, North Seventh was the only way in and Bozeman was probably eight thousand people,” she said.
The first thing Santos wants to do when the pandemic is over is eat out.
“I look at the advertisements on TV and I just want to reach out and grab them,” she said. “... Applebee’s had an ad on last night and I thought, ‘Oh my God. I’d love to have that.’ And then Olive Garden had one on and I thought, ‘Oh I’d love to have that.’ And so I’ve got to quit watching ads because I get really hungry.”
But not seeing her family has been tough. Her son, Tony, was in the Navy for 23 years, so she was used to being without him.
“Now I want him every chance I get,” she said.
She got a chance last month, after nearly a year of not seeing a family member face-to-face.
“The first thing I said to him, ‘Can I have a hug?’ And he said, ‘Yes, mother.’”
