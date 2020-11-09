Gallatin County health officials announced three more coronavirus deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the county to 13.
A man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s each died in a hospital, according to a Gallatin City-County Health Department news release. A man in his 90s died in a long-term care facility.
The people died in late October and the health department received official death certificates this week. No further details were released.
Gallatin County reported more than 300 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend, according to a Monday health department report.
The health department reported 152 cases on Friday, and 169 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Gallatin County has recorded 4,515 cases.
There are 826 active cases in the county and 13 people are in the hospital because of the disease.
The health department reported the average amount of new virus cases for the past seven days in the county reached a peak on Monday. Over the seven-day period, an average of 131.6 new cases were reported each day.
Montana added 427 cases of the virus on Monday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total to 40,053, according to a report from the state’s coronavirus task force. Of the 15,771 active cases in the state, 470 people were in the hospital because of the virus.
An outage in the state health department’s reporting system caused new case numbers to appear low on Monday, the Associated Press reported. A health department spokesman told the AP that the system was upgraded on Sunday and that the reporting lag would likely mean a higher number of cases on Tuesday.
There have been 457 deaths due to complications from the virus in the state.
On Friday, the Gallatin City-County Health Board voted for stricter rules meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.
All group gatherings are limited to 25 people — half of what was previously accepted — regardless if the gathering is inside or outside. Schools, organized youth activities and places of worship are exempt from the rule.
Bars, tasting rooms, distilleries, casinos and restaurants are now required to close at 10 p.m. instead of 12:30 a.m. No more than six people can sit at a table inside those establishments. Delivery and pickup services are excluded from the new hours.
Gyms, bars, restaurants, coffee shops and other businesses deemed higher risk must reduce capacity to 50%. Previously capacity was limited at 75% for businesses.
