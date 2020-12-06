Testing, tracing and quarantining: How MSU weathered the pandemic with an in-person semester

In 1918, the last time a pandemic encircled the world, Montana State University — then called Montana State College —
closed classes during the fall semester, while offering students academic credit. Sewing rooms in the home economics department were converted into a ward and volunteer students from the foods classes cooked.
Just over 100 years later, a pandemic again threatened to overwhelm health care systems and kill thousands of Americans. The university shuttered the campus, moving to online learning in March of this year.
This fall, with the coronavirus pandemic still raging, Montana State University decided to bring students back.
It instituted a combination of in-person, remote and blended courses. It adjusted the academic calendar, offered free student testing and designated quarantine and isolation housing. University officials were confident they could keep students on campus through the end of the semester.
They did. And now, as students return home for the extended winter break, university staff and health care officials can reflect on the last semester while preparing for the challenges that lay ahead in the spring semester.
“It was an effort,” said Robert Mokwa, MSU’s executive vice president for academic affairs and provost. “It takes many hands and involvement from every level, from custodians to food service workers to clinicians to faculty in the classrooms.”
He said he was proud of the students, who showed they were resilient and capable of learning in different methods in spite of a lot of challenges while following public health requirements, like social distancing and wearing masks.
Mike Vasquez, president of the Associated Students of Montana State University, said a lot of students felt drained by the end of the semester.
Vasquez, who spoke with the Chronicle a
week before the semester ended, said it had been hard for students. They had to learn how to balance in-person and online classes while struggling with the stress that comes with living through a pandemic.
Despite the uncertainties and challenges of the last semester, he said the university staff, teachers and students have done a “really, really fantastic job” ensuring the campus is able to stay open for in-person classes.
But it wasn’t easy, said Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley.
“It’s a relief and encouraging that we were able to (finish the semester in person), but it wasn’t without challenges and considerable concerns and uncertainty as we went through it,” Kelley said.
The Symptomatic Student Testing Center on the campus of Montana State University is testing MSU students Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Thursday a team of testers greeted students outside their testing facility and administered a COVID-19 PCR test as they drove or walked up to be tested.
Shawn Raecke for the Chronicle
A study in cases
By the week of Thanksgiving, there had been 1,298 total virus cases associated with MSU since Aug. 1, according to the Gallatin City-County Health Department. For the last month of the semester, the university had steadily reported more than 100 new cases each week, and in early November reported 265 new cases in one week.
“We saw numbers escalate at MSU in tandem with what we were seeing overall in the community,” Kelley said.
He said the county saw a larger percentage of cases among people between the ages of 18 and 30, which “presents challenges for MSU because so many of their students are in that age category.”
But Kelley said regular communication between the county health department and MSU began in the spring and continued on a weekly basis. Early talks focused on how to conduct contact tracing and operate quarantine and isolation housing.
“MSU is part of Gallatin County and we need to think of it as part of our community and not a separate adjunct part,” he said.
One example of that partnership was the dedicated MSU contact tracers who were hired and paid through federal money the university received. The employees were trained by and worked alongside the county’s own contact tracers.
“That was critical, not to have two separate groups of contact tracers and case managers working,” Kelley said.
Students walk between classes, enjoying the beautiful day on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, on Montana State University campus.
RACHEL LEATHE/ CHRONICLE
Access to testing and quarantine housing
The university received $6.5 million in CARES Act funding from Montana Gov. Steve Bullock for coronavirus-related spending. The money helped create the
Symptomatic Student Testing Center, near Bobcat Stadium, and hire contact tracers and case managers.
Both Kelley and the university credit the testing as a significant factor in the ability to understand the virus’ spread on campus and to finish the semester without any closures.
“Standing up a testing center and providing those services was a pretty big challenge for MSU,” Kelley said.
Jim Mitchell, associate vice president for student wellness with MSU’s University Health Partners, said the university realized in the summer that the volume of tests that would need to be collected was more than they could do in the campus clinic.
The federal money allowed the university to set up the drive-through or walk-up testing site for students experiencing symptoms. The site was ready to go in early August.
By the end of the fall semester on Nov. 25, the site had collected 5,402 tests.
“Initially they were doing 20 to 30 a day, but as things got busier and numbers climbed, they were up over 200 in mid-November,” Mitchell said.
Realizing the need for rapid tests was outstripping the capabilities of the current staff, the university increased the number of people working at the testing site, hiring 15 employees in total, according to Mitchell. The university also recruited nursing students to work part-time at the testing site.
It’s an example of monitoring and adapting, according to Mokwa.
He attributed the success of the university’s semester to the structure and communication systems that were in place well before the pandemic. He said it allowed the institution to create a COVID-19 task force and implement changes in almost every aspect of the university.
“We were successful because we were getting feedback and making changes. We made changes on an almost weekly basis,” Mokwa said. That included adding an extra trailer as a waiting room, shuttling samples directly to the lab, and adding more testing machines.
Mitchell said MSU’s student-specific testing had the added benefit of taking the pressure off the other testing sites in the county. Tests from MSU students would have been “a huge additional burden,” he said.
Kelley also said the university’s clinic, drive-through site, and lab took pressure off the state’s testing system.
“MSU was able to really build the statewide capacity to run those tests through the lab in a timely way, not just for MSU but for the community and the state as a whole,” he said.
An area that was also crucial to the university’s plan was the on-campus quarantine and isolation housing. MSU set aside a number of dorms for students who tested positive for the virus or were a close contact and needed to quarantine.
Kelley said being able to provide safe housing for students on campus was critical, and it was used throughout the semester.
But keeping up with the need posed a challenge as the semester went along and cases increased throughout the county.
“There was a period of time right towards the end of the term where the capacity of the system was being pushed, and that was concerning,” Kelley said. He added that it’s not only the rooms but food service, academic support, contact tracers and case managers who were being stretched thin in the final days of the semester.
Tracy Ellig, MSU spokesperson, said the university was looking at ways to expand the quarantine and isolation housing capacity for the spring semester.
Another key to MSU’s semester plan was
ending before the typical Thanksgiving break and extending the winter break, with an option of taking additional online classes. The decision eliminated the risk of students returning to campus after Thanksgiving for an additional couple of weeks, which could have led to a greater spike in cases.
“I’m not sure we would have made it with having students coming back right now,” Kelley said. “That would have been really difficult, and I’m not sure it would have been achievable.”
Students walk between classes, enjoying the beautiful day on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, on Montana State University campus.
RACHEL LEATHE/ CHRONICLE
The challenge of a new semester
MSU officials said the university was preparing for in-person classes when the spring semester starts in January.
“I don’t see dramatic changes,” Mokwa said. “What we did in the fall worked well and we will continue to focus on those elements that did work well and provide enhancements where we can.”
But Kelley, the health officer, warned that as difficult as the fall semester was, the spring is going to be even more challenging.
The university started the fall semester in August with a fairly low number of cases throughout the county, but he anticipates the cases will continue to increase through December and early January.
“It makes it all the more challenging through the course of the semester. We went for several weeks where we weren’t seeing a huge number of cases at MSU,” he said, referring to the first few weeks the university was in session.
Ensuring the university has enough quarantine and isolation housing will become even more crucial in the spring semester, especially with COVID-19 cases expected to remain high through the winter.
Mitchell, the vice president for student wellness, said the university health system was also preparing for an increased volume of people at the testing site in the spring and planning how to more efficiently inform students of their test results. He said the critical resource will be the nursing and medical staff.
While the CARES Act funding expires Dec. 30, the university has made a commitment to continue the testing site and keep the contact tracers in the spring, Mitchell said.
He also said the counseling center is planning to begin automatically checking in on students in quarantine and isolation instead of providing them with the option to call a counselor.
Mental health for students and faculty was an area of concern throughout the past semester and it will continue to be into the next.
Vasquez, the student president, said
going 15 weeks straight was “a little tough on students.”
He said friends and classmates have been in and out of classes because they’ve tested positive or needed to quarantine.
“It’s a challenge, and we’re all challenged right now,” said Michael Brody, chair of the Faculty Senate. “It’s difficult to be organized, be prepared and still be flexible. It’s a new skill set that students and faculty have to deal with.”
He said it has taken a lot of effort on the part of the faculty. Professors have had to redevelop curriculum for online, blended or socially distanced in-person classes. They have also had to guarantee safety precautions were in place for themselves and students.
Brody said the faculty has developed a list of best practices to continue. They also have a list of strategies that didn’t work and a list of those they want to try in the future as a guide for the spring semester.
“I think we’ve done a good job this fall of listening to both sides of the story and helping to communicate those ideas to each other,” he said. “That was at times a little stressful but in general, everybody has risen to the occasion.”
A vaccine on the horizon
The
recent announcement of successful COVID-19 vaccine candidates has stirred hope among a lot of people that a “return to normal” could be on the horizon. While most health experts say the complete rollout of vaccines is still a ways out, the university is already tackling the logistical challenge of ensuring vaccines for its students.
Mitchell said students with vulnerable medical conditions will likely be the first to be vaccinated among its population, after health care workers.
The university is also planning to repurpose specialized freezers used by researchers to store the vaccines. With medical workers already stretched thin, Mitchell said the university is considering hiring nursing students to help administer the vaccine next year.
Back in the winter of 1919, a vaccine brought hope, too.
MSU’s student paper, The Weekly Exponent, reported then that first dose of an anti-pneumonia vaccine would be administered that January, according to a
2009 university news release.
“The flu situation in Bozeman is greatly improved, and it is expected that the ban on public gatherings, social and otherwise, will soon be lifted,” the paper reported.
