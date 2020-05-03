Health providers across Montana are expanding treatment delivered online and over the phone, saying it’s a ripple effect of the novel coronavirus pandemic they expect to outlast the crisis.
As COVID-19 changed how people interacted overnight, health providers had to figure out how to reach patients who still needed routine care when meeting in-person carried too much of a risk.
Bridgercare in Bozeman did what many have. The reproductive health clinic announced in March it would offer “telehealth” visits for the first time. Stephanie McDowell, executive director of Bridgercare, said the program went live in two days.
“Telehealth has always been the fallback for extreme cases and really rural patients. It was like the martyrdom of medicine and now it’s mainstream,” McDowell said. “Our patients and our providers love it.”
Telehealth, also called telemedicine, isn’t a new concept. But whether it’s an option changes from one provider to the next and depends on what health coverage someone has.
McDowell said some of the hold-up has been logistical in figuring out how to offer quality care over a screen. But another issue has been getting payers to cover it.
“There was a lot of red tape with telemedicine and you had to weigh the benefit versus the time and cost to achieve it,” McDowell said.
In March, the federal government and the nation’s major insurers announced expanded coverage of telehealth services, each saying the change was essential for people to safely access health care through the pandemic.
In late April, the Trump Administration released a toolkit for states to help accelerate adoption of broader telehealth coverage policies in the Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Programs.
“The toolkit will help states identify restrictions on telehealth eligibility, like only allowing coverage for beneficiaries who live in rural areas,” according to the release.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid also announced it would allow Medicare to pay for office, hospital and other visits that happen remotely.
On March 19, Montana’s four major health insurers announced in a joint news release they were expanding telehealth coverage “to fight COVID-19.”
Governments have also dropped regulations around the technology. Until the pandemic, rural health clinics weren’t allowed to offer telehealth services. In the state of Montana, health appointments over the phone or consultation that came through a fax or email were excluded from coverage.
Both health care payers and governments have called the increase in the acceptance of telehealth a temporary move that runs parallel with the crisis.
But health experts have said the change has helped fuel a demand for telemedicine as patients and providers have adapted.
Chris Whaley, a policy researcher with Rand Corporation, said in a recent survey of 2,617 physicians across the country, more than 80% said they had moved to or were planning to begin virtual visits in response to COVID-19.
“The door is already open to telemedicine,” Whaley said. “But now with this rush through the door, it will be hard to go back.”
McDowell said the service is no longer solely about those too far from care. She said remote appointments should be an option for the person who needs to see their doctor but works long days and has a 30-minute lunch break.
“I think that people would be up in arms if this level of access stopped,” McDowell said.
Livingston HealthCare, a critical access hospital with an attached rural health clinic, used a federal waiver to offer telehealth services for the first time from its clinic. That waiver lasts as long as the federal government’s declaration of a national emergency.
Clinic manager Jimmy Udall said the system was able to begin meeting patients over a video platform “as easy as FaceTime.” He said there have been hurdles. Not every person has access to the internet, a laptop or a smartphone.
Chris Darnell, Livingston HealthCare’s vice president for operations, said even with that challenge, the waiver has relieved longstanding issues for the provider that serves a large county. Some patients are separated by impassable mountains in the winter.
Darnell said they’re hopeful that payers will acknowledge the benefit of telehealth to patients.
“At the same time, there’s lots involved in not walking it back,” Darnell said. “Especially when you talk about Medicare and Medicaid, there are rules and regulations and they’re all so intertwined. I don’t know that it’s going to happen overnight.”
John Doran with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana, said the company has been a leader in covering telehealth services long before the novel coronavirus. He said the pandemic will likely have lasting impacts in widening telehealth’s reach, but it’s not yet clear how that will play out.
There are also some concerns, he said.
Aside from disparities in internet access, Doran said rural clinics could struggle to afford advanced telemedicine technology that maintains quality care and patient privacy.
Doran said it would take action from Montana lawmakers for a call between a provider and a patient to qualify as a health appointment. He also warned that a phone call is not the same thing as a doctor being able to see and evaluate their patient, and the insurer wouldn’t cover it the same way.
Doran said insurers are also worried about fraud — whether the person on the other end of the line is who they claim to be or if a doctor bills a visit in a way that matches the care delivered.
“In a rural state like Montana, telemedicine can be a great solution for providing high-quality care for patients all across the state,” Doran said. “We just have to be really careful of what telemedicine opens the door to as well.”
Both health insurers and providers said it will take time to evaluate how telemedicine has worked after the crisis, and if the appetite is there on all sides to not turn back.
