Sweet Pea, Bozeman’s most iconic summer event that brings thousands to the city, will continue in some way this August, but the nonprofit announced Thursday that the 43rd annual festival has been “interrupted” because of COVID-19.
“It’s a disappointing decision for sure but the heart of the matter is the health and safety of all of our Bozeman community,” said executive director Kris Olenicki.
Olenicki said that some of the signature events will still happen with social distancing guidelines, like the art show, Chalk on the Walk, the T-shirt and poster contests and the flower show. The festival organizers are working on some “really creative” ways of doing music and theater events, as well.
“Hopefully within the next couple of weeks we’ll figure out what we can do,” Olenicki said.
The Sweet Pea Festival began 1978 and, while some years have had partial cancelations because of weather, the festival hasn’t been “interrupted” like this at any point during its 43-year run.
In recent years, Sweet Pea has brought more than 15,000 people to Lindley Park, according to Olenicki.
The nonprofit depends on the annual festival, where it makes a majority of its income, to make it through each year.
“Our entire year is based on our sales for the festival and our sponsorships are, of course, tied to the festival,” Olenicki said. “Without having any income, everything is going to be a little bit tough. We still have to make it to next year for the festival in 2021.”
Sweet Pea 2020 merchandise will still be for sale, she said, and other ways to donate to the organization will be listed on its website, sweetpeafestival.org. Olenicki said her team plans to find a way to support the artists, musicians and other vendors who depend on the festival for income in August.
Olenicki said that, while it’s a tough spot to be in, she believes the organization will make it through.
“I am sure the Bozeman community will enjoy the things that we come up with and hopefully will rally around us,” she said.
Sweet Pea Festival is now scheduled for the first weekend in August of 2021.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.