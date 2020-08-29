Sweet Pea Festival is asking local artists to submit face mask designs for a chance to win $1,000.
Kris Olenicki, the executive director for the festival, said the winner’s design will be placed on face masks and sold around town, encouraging everyone to “mask up.” She said the festival would eventually reach out to stores in Madison and Park counties to sell the face coverings.
“Any kind of call to art that we could be involved in to support local artists, we’re in,” she said.
NorthWestern Energy and the Gallatin City-County Health Department are sponsoring the contest along with the festival.
Olenicki said the money from the sales of the face coverings would be donated to the Southwest Montana COVID-19 Response Fund, an account to help people and organizations serving them in the southwest part of the state.
The fund was created by local nonprofits Greater Gallatin United Way and One Valley Community Foundation. It has raised more than $500,000, according to the group’s website.
Olenicki said the festival is looking for something “artsy and fun,” and that the design could be painted, embroidered or done on a computer. However, she said, the artists have to submit the design digitally.
The illustration must fit in a 12-inch square. Any submission that doesn’t conform to the dimensions will not be considered.
The deadline to submit a design is Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. Entries could be emailed to ed@sweetpeafestival.org with an entry form that could be found on the festival’s website.
