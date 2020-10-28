A survey of Bozeman School District teachers paints a grim picture of high stress, concern over safety precautions and staff shortages. It also showed teachers feel a lack of support from both the district and school board.
The Bozeman Education Association’s October survey results, obtained by the Chronicle, show teachers uncomfortable with the decision to return to five days of in-person learning with less than a week before elementary schools are scheduled to transition from the blended model of learning.
About half of the 429 respondents said staying in the blended model was the most responsible choice for staff and student safety, with only 8% choosing the five days of in-person instruction as the most responsible path forward at this time.
“Teachers are working hours they’ve never worked before for the needs of their students,” said Tami Phillippi, president of the Bozeman Education Association. “Teachers want to do the very best they can, and the situation they’re in now is very, very difficult for all kinds of reasons.”
The survey showed 63% of teachers said they were at an extreme level of stress and fatigue due to this year’s increased workload. With all of the stress and uncertainty, the survey also showed 60% of respondents said they had considered quitting mid-year or taking a leave of absence, but 45% of those teachers said they would not act on it.
Phillippi, president of the Bozeman Education Association, said the survey was not meant to be public but was intended to help the district better understand where teachers stood.
She said it wasn’t meant to be “used for people’s personal and political agendas” or for excerpts to be “copied and pasted” throughout social media.
Superintendent Bob Connors’s office said he was not available for an interview this week.
With a return to in-person learning, teachers were concerned with the district’s ability to maintain and improve cleaning protocols and the availability of substitute teachers and paraprofessionals (lunch monitors, classroom support, playground supervisors, etc.), according to the survey results.
They were also concerned with following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and the district’s ability to keep up with contact tracing.
Many teachers had been looking forward to speaking up about these concerns during Monday’s board meeting, and were disappointed when it was canceled, Phillippi said.
“Teachers are writing a lot of emails to the trustees to have them see more clearly what’s happening and the decisions they’re making that are impacting their daily lives,” she said. “They’re reaching out to trustees but, unfortunately, I think it’s a one-way conversation up to this point.”
On Tuesday, the district announced it would hold a special meeting Friday at 9 a.m., via Zoom. Public comment would be open for non-agenda items, but the board would not be considering the return to school plan, said Mike Waterman, the district business director.
Waterman said it would be an executive session on an alleged policy violation. He would not elaborate on what the policy violation was.
In BEA’s survey, under half of the teachers who responded said they did not feel supported by the school board trustees. Teachers who felt somewhat supported were close behind at 36%.
Teachers felt slightly more support and understanding from the school district administration, with 47% saying they felt somewhat supported and 28% saying they did not feel supported.
Phillippi stressed the teachers union, central administration and the school board have been able to work together and solved tough problems, and they will continue to do so.
“We’ve always gotten along as a school district,” she said. “It’s just the times we’re in that are making communication difficult.”
Phillippi said the teachers were “a microcosm of the larger community” and reflected a diverse range of opinions and beliefs. She said the politicization of issues like the schools re-opening makes it even harder for teachers to feel safe sharing their opinions.
“The last things teachers want to do is make that worse, and they’re not used to drawing attention to themselves,” she said.
The stress teachers are feeling extends to their own families.
Half of the survey respondents said they were very concerned for their safety and the safety of their family as the COVID-19 positivity rate climbed, 36% said they were somewhat concerned and only 9% said they were not concerned.
On Monday, the school district reported 29 adult staff and 190 students were in quarantine, according to its daily quarantine and isolation tracker. Last week, the district averaged 24 adult staff and 130 students in quarantine.
“Families should be prepared for classrooms, or in some instances, schools, to switch to remote instruction while the District conducts contact tracing/quarantines due to health reasons/face staffing shortages that cause a lack of student supervision,” a district letter to parents said.
In the emailed letter sent on Monday evening, the district told parents what to expect when schools return to five days of in-person instruction, saying teaching would look much like it did before COVID-19.
As the elementary schools return to five days of in-person learning next week, and the middle schools joins at the end of the month, the district warned parents in a letter to expect class and even school disruptions due to quarantine and staffing shortages.
“Social distancing will be difficult to impossible in a five-day model, as our classrooms will all be at or near capacity,” the district wrote.
The letter told parents there could be 20 to 30 or more students in a classroom. Social distancing during lunch and recess periods will also be difficult, with approximately 50-60 students eating lunch together.
Masks would still be required in all school buildings, and children should remain home from school if they are ill or have COVID-19 symptoms. Parents could also coordinate with their principal if they wished to join the Bozeman Online School, the 100% remote option for prekindergarten to eighth grades.
Despite all the uncertainty, Phillippi said she knew the recent months had been hard for everyone in town, not just teachers, with people doing their “pandemic best.”
“We’re doing our best from the custodian to the lunch person to the principal to the teacher to the school board trustees. We’re all trying to do what’s best and now with a lot of uncertainty,” she said. “And that’s what makes this so hard.”
