Five Bozeman vacationers who were stranded at the Dubai International Airport are making their way home after Montana officials intervened.
Eli Herman said he, Drake Phillips, Samuel Phillips, Jesse Gavin and Andy Gavin were in Abu Dhabi boarding a flight as of 10 a.m., Friday. The flight was headed to Washington, D.C., where they were scheduled to board another plane that would should take them to the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport sometime within the next few days.
“We’ve really lucked out,” Herman said.
The group headed to the Philippines earlier this month for vacation ahead of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jesse Gavin told the Chronicle the group had conversations about canceling the trip before leaving. At that point, he said, the group didn’t have any idea of the scope of the virus, which hadn't yet hit Montana.
“We were all pretty much in agreement that it wasn’t bad enough to cancel this trip,” he said.
The men were in Cebu City, Philippines, for a few days canyoneering through Kawasan Falls, swimming with whale sharks and motor biking around the little island. Since then, Jesse Gavin said, they've dealt with a slew of canceled flights back to America and were eventually stranded in the Dubai International Airport for a few days.
Asked what he’s taken away from the experience, Jesse Gavin said, “don’t underestimate global pandemics.” He said he was also really impressed with how all the stranded travelers helped each other out through “obvious difficult times.”
Phillips' dad, Montana Sen. Mike Phillips, had told the Chronicle that he did as much as he could to book the group flights back home. When that didn't work, he enlisted the help of Gov. Steve Bullock, Congressman Greg Gianforte and Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester.
"It was appropriate for us as parents to build the end game as long as we could," Phillips said.
The Gavins' mother, Renee Gavin, a member of the Chronicle's editorial board, said she was encouraged by the most recent news that all of the stranded Americans there would be boarding a flight and that she was eager to have them return. She said she was appreciative to all the people who went to bat for the stranded travelers.
“All of (the guys) seemed to be quite elated to be coming home, even though they’re coming home to a very different landscape then when they left,” Renee Gavin said.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.