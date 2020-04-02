As flurries fell and clouds filled the sky Thursday, skiers strapped on boots and carried their skis toward trails at Bridger Bowl.
Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, the mountain remains an attraction to Bozeman’s diehard skier population. Bridger Bowl closed its ski lift and lodges but trails are open for people to backcountry ski.
Bridger Bowl’s parking lot served as a meeting point for cars. As people arrived at different times, they split in different directions, stayed separate from other skiers and skipped the parking lot hangouts they’re used to.
“It’s really important that people recognize the social distancing,” Anne Goertzen said as she stepped onto a trail, “but it’s important for our sanity to be able to get out.”
Thursday’s crowd scattered across multiple lots and featured a mix of people, including Montana State University students, furloughed and laid-off workers and some who have been working from home. They escaped to the mountain, freeing their minds of concerns about the pandemic and continuing an activity they’re used to.
“I’m really grateful for it. I’m glad we’re still able to get out and do this,” Reece Erickson said, “even though we have a global pandemic going on.”
Bridger Bowl closed for the season on March 15 due to COVID-19, meaning the ski lift stopped, trails aren’t groomed and the ski patrol isn’t working. Its’ website shows a message that states, “We strongly advise against uphill travel which could place first responders at greater risk.”
While Gov. Steve Bullock issued a stay-at-home order until April 10, the directive allows people to use public land for recreation if they maintain social distancing. The governor included examples such as running, hiking and biking.
A handful of skiers Thursday said they had already skied at Bridger Bowl a few times since it closed.
No lifts means skiers need to earn their turns by hiking or skinning up the mountain. Several said it isn’t as fun because it requires more time and energy. But with no alternative, they settled.
“The more I do it, the more I’m like, ‘Yep, this is what I need to be doing,’” Josh Livingston said. “What else can we do? Let’s get some exercise.”
The combination of no ski patrol and a desire to not further strain the health care system led skiers to using more caution. The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center listed moderate avalanche danger for all slopes.
“You never want to get caught in an avalanche or end up in the hospital but especially right now,” Ruben Castren said. “Really not doing anything that would put me in harm’s way.”
Many skiers expressed the difficulty of dealing with Bullock’s directive since so many things are closed. But others mentioned their lives haven’t been disrupted much since they’ve continued to take advantage of the outdoors.
Josh Pummel said he takes Bullock’s guidelines seriously and also credited skiing as a way to assist his mental health.
“Just getting outside and seeing the bigger picture, seeing the sun is still out, the mountains are still here,” Pummel said. “All those things help me to reset and not focus too much on the negative.”
Since Bridger Bowl is technically closed but its land open, large groups have shrunk and more space has been afforded. Most arrived Thursday alone or with only one other person.
Skiers mostly shared the notion that they understand the dangers of the pandemic.
“It was a total adjustment,” Livingston said while taking a step back to maintain social distance. “Now I’m like alright, let’s go out and do things, keep your sanity and stay healthy.”
Tavienne Aguilar, a snowboarder, held a different perspective. After losing her job at a local cafe when it closed, she called the situation “almost like a forced vacation.”
She added that she appreciates how people are taking a step back from their day-to-day routines.
“I have no worries right now. I’m not afraid of coronavirus,” Aguilar said while drinking a White Claw, “because if I get it, I get it.”
Danny Kraus, who worked at Bridger Bowl before the closure, also took part in the skiing. He complimented his former employer for taking the health risks seriously.
But he also relished the chance to keep doing what he loves in a world where those opportunities are increasingly limited.
“It’s awesome to get out and go explore,” Kraus said, “and be generally active as humans.”
