Gov. Steve Bullock and other public health officials gave an update Thursday on COVID-19 in Montana and efforts to curb the spread of it, including that the state lab has the capacity to test anyone who is symptomatic.
At the end of March, Bullock said he was concerned the state’s ability to test for the virus could change overnight if the national supply chain faltered. He said the state would be pushing to secure more tests from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
On Thursday, Jim Murphy, communicable disease control and prevention bureau chief, said the state lab has the ability to test anyone who a clinician deems is in need of it. He said Montana’s testing capabilities have been evolving quickly and that he encourages clinicians to test anyone who is symptomatic of the virus.
“That would be the prudent thing to do so we can interrupt the chain of transmission,” Murphy said.
Murphy also discussed how officials are tracking the spread of the virus in other ways, and said county public health nurses are doing the heavy lifting by interviewing patients who test positive and contacting anyone who had close contact with the person. He said it’s especially important to understand how the patient interacted with health care providers and if they’re at risk.
The need to understand how the virus is spreading is demonstrated by an outbreak in Toole County, which has a disproportionate number of COVID-19 cases and 20 stemming directly from one at the Maria Heritage Center in Shelby, a long-term care facility.
Gallatin Count is another hot spot, and now has 128 cases of the virus, eight new in the last 24 hours. That’s 36% of all cases in the state, which now has 354 cases. The state reports that six people have died, 157 have recovered from the virus and 36 people are hospitalized. Of the Gallatin County cases, only one person is hospitalized, according to county health officials.
Bullock said Thursday that he and other officials visited Shelby that morning to talk with staff at the heritage center, county officials and hospital staff. He said he heard from them about a need for continuous supplies to combat the virus and the challenges that come with that.
Montana officials have been working to secure more supplies, like personal protective equipment, from the federal government’s stockpile.
Sen. Jon Tester, said in a statement Thursday that the Trump administration would be sending 68,000 N95 masks to Montana over the next two days, but that it’s not time to celebrate.
Tester criticized the federal government for “inadequate planning,” saying that 79,486 N95 masks were promised to Montana in March, but that only 10,870 had been delivered. He sent a letter to Vice President Mike Pence requesting the full shipment be sent.
In a Thursday news release, Tester said the 68,000 additional masks won’t be enough. Bullock reiterated this.
“I hope this means welcome progress for Montana’s frontline health care workers, but until every last mask the federal government promised our state is in the hands of the folks that need it, this is no time for a victory lap,” Tester said.
A spokesperson for Sen. Steve Daines said the senator brought concerns to officials at Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of the Health and Human Services and “has been actively working to ensure Montana has N95 masks and additional PPE across the state to handle the coronavirus outbreak.” The spokesperson noted there is $16 billion in the federal aid package set aside for protective equipment.
Bullock said he had spoken with a regional director for FEMA who said the shipment is on its way. Bullock said he’s working to ensure the state has the supplies needed, and had even secured additional supplies from North Dakota.
On Tuesday, Bullock urged Montanans to wear cloth masks or other face coverings when out in public. This followed new recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease control.
Bullock also extended his stay-at-home directive on Tuesday to April 24, which includes extended closures of schools, public gathering places and many businesses. People can leave home when necessary for grocery shopping, medical care and for outdoor recreation as long as they maintain 6 feet between one another.
The first state-at-home directive was enacted on March 28.
During the same announcement, Bullock extended prohibitions on evictions, foreclosures and on utilities cutting service. On Thursday, Bullock addressed pushback on that measure from the Montana Landlord Association, an advocacy group that argued the prohibition is hurting landlords, that it’s unlawful and that tenants should be able to keep up with rent now that federal aid is on its way.
Bullock said he would talk with landlords about how to help them, but that his order prohibits evictions to ensure everyone has shelter during this time.
“This doesn’t exclude anyone from paying rent, and there should be an expectation that everyone pays their rent and pays on time,” Bullocks said.
On a lighter note, Bullock announced Thursday that all magical creatures including the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy are deemed essential workers and can travel through the state.
“I believe it’s especially important we remember to find ways to bring joy into our homes. We must look for the goodness that surrounds us in each day all throughout this crisis,” Bullock said.
