Unemployment claims statewide and in Gallatin County have continued to decline after the virus-induced peak last month, though numbers are still nowhere near pre-coronavirus levels.
In the week ending May 16, Montanans filed 54,212 initial and continued claims for unemployment payments. Of those, 7,264 were filed by residents of Gallatin County, according to the Montana Department of Labor and Industry’s labor market information resource. The week prior, there were about 5,500 more claims statewide and just over 600 more in Gallatin County.
Park County has also seen its unemployment claim numbers slowly shrinking.
Park County residents filed 1,156 initial and continued claims for unemployment payments during the week ending on May 16. The week ending on May 9 saw 1,217 claims from Park County.
In Madison County, 241 claims were filed in the week ending on May 16, down from 266 the previous week and 285 in the week ending on May 2. At the peak in April, claim numbers in Madison County hovered around 400 for several weeks.
Since March 18, the Montana Department of Labor and Industry has issued more than $327 million in unemployment benefits, according to a Wednesday news release from the department. That total includes regular unemployment benefits to workers who would normally be eligible for unemployment payments as well as workers newly eligible under the CARES Act, like independent contractors and people who have been instructed to quarantine. It also includes Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, the additional $600 issued weekly to all approved claimants.
More information on eligibility for unemployment can be found at MontanaWorks.gov and at mtpua.mt.gov.
