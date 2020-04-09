The number of Montanans filing for unemployment insurance payments has continued to grow since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 76,000 claims filed during the week ending on April 4.
Workers in Gallatin County filed 10,475 claims during that same time. That represents about a tenth of the county’s population.
Both the state and the county saw a big jump in claims in mid-March as businesses slowed operations or closed entirely and laid off workers. Statewide between March 11 and March 18, new claims went up nearly 50 times compared to the week before. Part of that can be attributed to a rule passed down from Gov. Steve Bullock that expands eligibility for unemployment insurance to people not covered by it before, like independent contractors.
Unemployment insurance numbers are tracked in two different ways. Continued claims are people filing for another payment on an active claim; initial claims are people filing for unemployment insurance payments for the first time. Generally, there are more continued claims in a week than initial claims.
In the week ending on March 14, Montanans filed a combined 10,732 unemployment insurance claims — Gallatin County made up 731 of those. By the next week, ending on March 21, the state saw over 34,000 claims, with over 4,700 from the county. The following week, the statewide number jumped to 56,925. Gallatin County filed nearly 8,000 that week.
Those claims are processed by the Montana Department of Labor and Industry. During the week ending on April 4, the department saw 26,457 initial claims and 50,213 continued claims for a combined 76,670 claims.
The department has also added staff members to keep up with the demand. It is bringing back retired staff members and has trained 70 Job Service and Employment Relations employees to answer phone questions and help with things like PIN resets, according to a department press release. Between March 23 and April 1, the department handled more than 473,000 phone calls. During that same period, the department issued more than 35,000 unemployment insurance payments to Montanans.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.