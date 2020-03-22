State officials confirmed Sunday morning another case of the novel coronavirus in Gallatin County and three cases in Cascade County.
Gallatin now has eight cases of COVID-19, the most in the state, and Montana counts 31, according to the governor's coronavirus task force webpage.
The state confirmed three cases of COVID-19 in Gallatin County Saturday and initially reported that all three patients were male. Saturday evening, Gallatin City-County Health Department provided updated information in a news release outlining that one of the patients is a female in her 50s and that two other patients are men in their 60s.
These three patients are self-isolating at home and are in good condition, according to the health department. Public health nurses are working with the patients to reduce the risk of the respiratory illness spreading.
The case confirmed Sunday morning in Gallatin is a woman in her 30s.
The state also confirmed the first cases of COVID-19 in Cascade County. According to a Cascade City-County Health Department Facebook post, all three patients had recently traveled internationally and are now self-isolated at home.
State public health officials are posting updated information at covid19.mt.gov.
