Gov. Steve Bullock said Tuesday that he does not plan to implement additional public health restrictions in response to a recent spike in coronavirus cases but urged Montanans to continue to wear masks and to practice social distancing.
Last week, Montana reported 490 more cases than the previous week. This week, the number of new cases continues to grow. On Tuesday, the state recorded 275 new cases, a figure close to the daily record of 293, which was reported on Saturday.
Bullock called the data “uncomforting and a trend we cannot continue down.”
He said Montanans must follow public health experts’ guidance and adhere to state and local health rules.
“We solve this not by government regulation alone,” Bullock said. “We solve it by recognizing that we want to keep our schools and businesses open.”
The White House has encouraged local governments to issue fines to those not wearing masks in areas of high transmission, but Bullock said he would not ask local governments to follow the recommendation.
He also said he wouldn’t enact new statewide regulations but would support local public health agencies’ work.
“I know that we can get our hands around the virus, the Montana way, by working together,” Bullock said. “We’ve done it before and we can do it again. Let’s do it by reinstilling that sense of care for our communities.”
Much of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Montana comes from six counties — Deer Lodge, Flathead, Missoula, Roosevelt, Rosebud and Yellowstone.
Some of those areas are enacting new restrictions. The Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council announced Tuesday that it would implement a lockdown from Friday to Monday to slow the spread of the virus. Last week, Babb and St. Mary, unincorporated towns on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, issued a mandatory two-week quarantine for all residents.
State epidemiologists attribute some of the spike in cases to a return to in-person schooling. Last week, there was a 90% increase over the prior week in the number of cases among school-age children, said Stacey Anderson, lead epidemiologist at the Department of Public Health and Human Services. As of Friday, 62 schools in Montana had reported COVID-19 cases.
Other congregate settings, such as assisted living, long-term care and correctional facilities, are also contributing to the increase.
Recent cases have also been tied to social events. Anderson said recent case investigations show that some people had tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting bars or attending parties and Labor Day gatherings. She also said last week there was a 50% increase over the prior week in the number of cases among those aged 20-39.
Gallatin County has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases, although not as many as some other counties.
The county began seeing a rise in cases last week. On Friday, Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley said the increase was concerning and the county would continue to investigate and monitor cases.
Since Friday, cases have continued to increase. On Tuesday, the county reported 21 new cases, the highest daily total since late July.
Gallatin County has the second highest total number of cases in Montana behind Yellowstone County. As of Tuesday, Gallatin County had reported a total of 1,270 cases, 69 of which were active. About 25,160 tests have been conducted.
Even though cases in Montana are climbing, Jim Murphy, chief of DPHHS’ communicable disease control and prevention bureau, said the state is keeping up with testing needs. He said Montana is processing about 3,000 tests per day and releasing results in one to three days.
Greg Holzman, the state medical officer, said COVID-19 is now among the top 10 causes of deaths in Montana and has killed more people than motor vehicle crashes.
Montana has had a total of about 10,7000 cases, 580 hospitalizations and 163 deaths. About 314,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.
Holzman and Murphy cautioned that the number of cases could continue to rise, especially if Montanans don’t adhere to public health guidance.
“As we start heading back indoors and we have people that are congregating again and we have our traditional influenza season, I think many of us fear that that will be the true second wave,” Murphy said. “Right now, it feels like we’re up to our waist in the second wave, but it could get worse if we can’t change some of the things that are happening right now.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.