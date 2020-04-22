Gov. Steve Bullock's office released Wednesday a plan that will allow some businesses and places of worship to reopen as early as next week. But they'll still be required to follow stringent social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Bullock laid out a three-phase plan in which some statewide restrictions will be lifted beginning April 27 with “Main Street and retail businesses” in phase one. Places of worship can begin to reopen on or after April 26. Other restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and casinos can begin operations on or after May 4 but must close each night by 11:30 p.m.
Beginning May 7, public schools would be allowed to reopen.
Gyms, theaters, bowling alleys and other places of assembly will remain closed in phase one. Gatherings of 10 people or more should still be avoided in circumstances in which social-distancing guidelines cannot be maintained, according to the governor’s plan. Vulnerable citizens should still plan to stay home.
Bullock announced last week was planning for a gradual reopening. Adjutant General Matthew Quinn, head of the governor’s coronavirus task force, developed a plan to loosen restrictions in phases after consulting with public health experts, emergency responders, health care providers and business leaders.
Under the reopening plan, counties, cities and school districts still have the authority to establish stricter restrictions locally.
The Gallatin City-County Board of Health will vote on whether to extend its own restrictions on businesses in the county Thursday morning. The Gallatin City-County Health Department ordered businesses to close on March 16 — before Bullock enacted statewide restrictions on March 20.
Gallatin County has consistently had more than a third of all of the COVID-19 cases in the state. On Wednesday, the county counted 145 cases. The state had 439 cases with 296 patients recovered.
Republican state lawmakers launched a campaign, called START Montana, earlier this week to reopen businesses in the state. The campaign released videos of state lawmakers urging Bullock to reverse some of the statewide orders he’s given over the last couple of weeks and outlining the economic hardship business owners have subsequently faced.
Bullock responded to a letter sent by some of the lawmakers, saying they were “politicizing a dangerous health crisis.”
This story will be updated.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Shaylee Ragar can be reached at sragar@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2607.