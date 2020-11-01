Some Montanans who received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments are now being asked to pay that money — in some cases, thousands of dollars — back to the Department of Labor and Industry after being retroactively determined ineligible.
PUA payments were authorized as part of the CARES act passed by Congress in late March. The payments were intended to help those who aren’t covered by regular unemployment payments, like independent contractors, gig workers, and people who are self-employed.
Cecilio Escatell is one of the gig workers who applied for PUA payments after the coronavirus pandemic took off in Montana in March. Escatell was living in Belgrade at the time with his wife and an elderly, high-risk family member. He was driving for rideshare apps UBER and Lyft. A lot of his rides, he said, were to and from the airport, the bars, and even all the way from Bozeman to Big Sky Resort.
But his rides basically disappeared when coronavirus restrictions took hold, so he was happy to have an opportunity to apply for benefits. He started receiving the payments in April.
Now, Escatell is being asked to pay nearly $13,880 back to the Department of Labor and Industry.
“There’s no way that I can, even if I wanted to, pay that back,” Escatell said. “The governor said stop working, stay at home. I was just following those orders because, even if I wanted to go out and drive, airports were closed, bars were closed.”
Department of Labor and Industry spokesperson Lauren Lewis confirmed that there were at least some instances of PUA recipients being retroactively unapproved and asked to pay back those unemployment payments. But Lewis did not provide an exact number of recipients who were retroactively asked to return payments.
“The program initially relied on claimants self-certifying that they were eligible. Later, additional verification measures were introduced. If a claimant didn’t provide the requested necessary documentation to validate that they met Pandemic Unemployment Assistance qualification requirements, they would be disqualified,” Lewis said in an email to the Chronicle.
Montana is not the only state where PUA recipients have been asked to pay money back. North Dakota, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas and Colorado have all seen instances of overpayments or other incorrect payments to PUA recipients.
Job Force North Dakota told the Wall Street Journal in early October that less than 0.5% of benefits paid through PUA were overpayments; the Ohio Department of Family Services told the Wall Street Journal that about 20% of those who received PUA had been overpaid and would be required to pay back at least some of the benefits received.
In Colorado, roughly 9,000 gig workers were overpaid and asked to pay back payments. But in early October, as reported by CPR, the state announced it was freezing efforts to reclaim those overpayments and stop withholding funds from people still requesting PUA after being told of their overpayment.
Throughout the course of the pandemic, the Montana Department of Labor and Industry has tracked the number of Montanans apply for unemployment benefits of all kinds, including PUA payments.
Thousands of people in Montana requested the money. In April, ccording to the DLI’s Montana Labor Market Information Job Tracking dashboard, the department received more than 17,500 PUA claims each week, peaking at 18,856.
For the week ending on Oct. 17, a total of 6,646 PUA payment requests were filed on the week ending. That made up 30.6% of all unemployment requests in Montana.
Escatell began receiving PUA payments a few weeks after he applied, he said, sometime in April. He received back pay for the weeks between when he applied and that first payment. Without those payments, Escatell said, he and his family would be homeless.
He was receiving regular payments and didn’t know there was any issue until several weeks ago, when he said he was told he had to pay them all back.
“I submitted all the paperwork that they told me to submit, and they approved it … they kept sending me payments every week and now, all of a sudden, I have to pay you back,” he said. “My question is why they waited for so long, until I got this $13,000 amount, for them to say I was committing fraud.”
After the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation stopped paying out the additional $600 to unemployment recipients, Escatell and his wife Alia Floren weren’t able to pay for the apartment they were renting in Belgrade. They moved to Missoula, where Floren is from.
Escatell said he’s worried about having his wages garnished, especially because there are so few people using rideshare apps compared to before the pandemic. He also said he’s worried about other recourse.
“I’m worried that they’re going to garnish my wages, or they’re going to go and send me through a collection agency,” he said. “It’s the government. They’ve got power. They can do whatever they want.”
