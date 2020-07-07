SLAM, the free music and art festival that usually takes place during the first weekend in August, has officially canceled its big event. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be an SLAM this summer.
“We take our community health very seriously and as much as we would love to be able to afford the opportunity to our artists to make money during the SLAM events ... we just felt that the indicators from our local health department and our governor’s health directives were not looking very promising,” said Callie Miller, the co-executive director of SLAM, which stands for Support Local Artists and Musicians.
For SLAM to happen, Miller said, Montana would need to be in Phase 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan. Right now, the state is in Phase 2, which only allows gatherings of up to 50 people when socially distancing isn’t possible. There’s no set start date for Phase 3, which will allow larger gatherings.
“We really just wanted to make sure that we are responsible and make sure that everybody who attends our events, artists and community members alike, are protected and able to stay as safe as possible,” Miller said.
While the major festival has been canceled, SLAM is still putting on some of the events that surround it, like socially-distanced yoga and community art creations.
SLAM also created a grant for artists who are struggling during COVID-19 shutdowns, many of whom make a living by selling art at festivals and events. So far, 20 artists have received money from the grant, with more in the works, Miller said.
“Events all around the country have been canceled and for a lot of artists and musicians, that’s their primary source of income, if not their only source of income,” she said.
SLAM is dedicating all the money it raised during Give Big, the Gallatin Valley mega-fundraiser, to the artist fund, as well as $5,000 from the organization and an $8,000 grant from the Bozeman Area Community Foundation and Gallatin Valley United Way. SLAM is also continuing to take donations to the fund on its website.
“We’ll keep that program up and going as long as we’ve got money in the coffers,” Miller said.
In addition to its independent events and artist grant program, SLAM has teamed up with Sweet Pea, which canceled its main festival in May, to put on an art tour and auction called Sweet SLAM Tour d’Arte on Aug. 8.
“It’s going to be hosted all over town. Artists that applied to either Sweet Pea or SLAM who are Montana residents are invited to participate, and they will be setting up their booths at a location of their choosing,” Miller said.
The organizations will provide maps marked with the location of the booths so those interested can find the artists they want to check out. The Sweet SLAM Tour d’Arte will also include an online auction for those who aren’t comfortable or able to attend in-person events, but still want to be part of the action.
“We’re just trying to put together some fun things that we can do,” said Kris Olenicki, Sweet Pea’s executive director. “Hopefully we’ll get a lot of artists signing up.”
Sweet Pea’s juried art show begins Friday, and Olenicki said the organization is working on several additional socially-distanced events, including drive-through tater pigs.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.