The sewing machines at Simms Fishing Products are still buzzing.
Sewers and other employees there continue lining up stitches and smoothing material to check for imperfections before approving final products. And they’ve started working with new fabric donated by Mervin Manufacturing that is waterproof and breathable for hospital gowns.
Simms donated 400 of the medical-grade reusable isolation gowns to the Montana Hospital Association on Wednesday. Officials from the association went to collect the gowns and said they’d dole them out to rural hospitals in the state later this week.
Walt Brennan, a lab technician at Simms, said the fabric was put through rigorous tests like high-temperature washes, making sure it was waterproof and bleaching it before it was turned into gowns.
“We learned a lot in a really short time, and we’ll put out a product with the Simms logo on it and the Simms quality,” Brennan said.
Diane Bristol, a senior director at Simms, said the company followed guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make the gowns. It also worked with officials from Bozeman Health to ensure the gowns meet hospital standards.
Rich Rasmussen, president and CEO of the association, said Montana has responded to the virus better than any of its neighboring states by testing and tracing, heeding public health advice and working quickly to ensure capacity at hospitals.
Rasmussen, wearing a gown given to him by Simms and a cow print face mask, said the work from Simms and other manufacturers has allowed the state to rely on local resources to help hospitals respond. The gowns, he said, would be used in hospitals across the state to supplement needed protective equipment.
“As we are still working through the crunch — accessing protective equipment and testing — this is an example of how Montana has responded as a neighbor to help their neighbors,” Rasmussen said.
He said the state and hospitals continue to look for ways to build inventory of protective equipment that would allow hospitals to respond if a surge of virus cases happens. Rasmussen said Montana hospitals are still in need of protective equipment like masks, face shields and rubber gloves.
“Everybody needs protective equipment. And so, we’re in this for the long haul,” he said.
