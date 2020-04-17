Montana Shakespeare in the Parks has moved its children’s educational programming online after school closures made live performances impossible.
In a normal season, the Montana Shakes! program sends a small troupe of actors to more than 60 schools to perform adapted, 40-minute Shakespearian works for elementary school students.
This spring, the actors had performed only about half the shows in their lineup when Gov. Steve Bullock ordered all public schools to close to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Virtual Shakes includes a previously recorded performance of a play, lesson plans, interactive activities and the opportunity to chat with artists who put on the production.
Kevin Asselin, executive artistic director, said he got to watch a kindergarten class have a video conference call with the troupe of actors Thursday morning after watching the performance as a group.
“It was so cool to watch these kids asking questions to the actors and learning more about the play,” Asselin said.
The play is called “Faithful Friends” and is an adaptation of “The Two Gentlemen of Verona.” Asselin said the production team was able to film a performance before the statewide stay-at-home directive went into place using equipment from MontanaPBS and uploaded it to Youtube and the online learning platform FlipGrid.
Asselin said once the materials were uploaded, staff contacted schools to let them know the program is available virtually.
“There was an overwhelming response, an immediate response from parents and teachers saying ‘yes please, give us something to use at home,” Asselin said.
Now, teachers in other state have started using the program, Asselin said.
The program is designed to be accessible by either a single user at any time or a group for synchronized learning. Asselin said he used to be a teacher and can’t imagine how difficult it is to transfer the work online. He said Montana Shakespeare in the Parks wanted to do its part to help during this time.
The organization is offering other virtual programs, like livestreamed performances of plays from past years. A production of “Henry VIII” will be shown on YouTube Live and on Facebook Friday evening at 7 p.m.
Asselin said the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic has motivated Shakespeare in the Park to get creative with new offerings online.
“We as a staff sat down and said our mission is to serve our community. The community supports us in so many ways, so we felt obligated and motivated to serve them,” Asselin said.
