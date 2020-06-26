Bozeman Actor’s Theater has put its regular season on hold, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be any performances.
This Saturday and Sunday, Bozeman Actor’s Theater is offering a free guided and socially-distanced walk through the trails at Story Mill Park, during which actors will perform speeches from a variety of Shakespeare’s plays.
Each tour will be limited to 10 members, and audience members are required to sign up beforehand on the Bozeman Actor’s Theater’s website at www.bozemanactorstheatre.org/.
“It’s the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the beauty of nature and poetry while considering what both can teach us about dealing with difficult times,” said a news release announcing the performances.
According to the news release, the small groups will be asked to observe social distancing during the roughly 45-minute walk and performances. Signing up for the walk is free, and any donations will be divided between the actors. The performances are directed by Gretchen Minton.
Bozeman Actor’s Theater was founded in 2008 as Actors Theatre of Montana and has performed at a variety of venues in and around the Bozeman, including the Ellen Theatre downtown and the Duclie Theatre in Livingston.
