The Bozeman School Board and administrators discussed a draft plan on when the district would move between phases of reopening Monday evening.
With the start of school on Sept. 8, Superintendent Bob Connors presented his plan to the trustees after being asked to create one last week.
Connors said he consulted with Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Officer, to draft criteria the board could consider before moving toward a cohort model of full in-person learning or to 100% remote learning.
The metric is based largely on Gallatin County’s seven-day percentage of positive cases and the number of daily positive cases in the county per 100,000.
Under the draft plan, discussions on moving toward the cohort model of classes could begin once the seven-day percentage of positive cases reaches 3% and the county averages five new active cases per 100,000.
The district could then move to a cohort model of five days of in-person learning when the seven-day percentage of positive cases is under 1%
Connors also included a possible phased start to the cohort model, with elementary schools returning first, middle schools returning two weeks after and high school returning an additional two weeks later.
If positive cases in the county start trending up, the board would initiate conversations to move to a fully remote learning model when the seven-day percentage of positive cases reaches 7%. And if that metric reaches 10% or 25 new daily active cases per 100,000, the district would possibly move to a 100% remote model.
“I think this is a good draft until we start school and we actually have our feet to the pavement and see what’s going to happen,” said Trustee Wendy Tage.
Throughout the discussion, Connors emphasized it was a “working document” meant to start discussion, not a set of immovable criteria. He said it was important that any board discussion also consider staff availability, number of cases in the student body and parent anxiousness.
“It’s our intention to move into five days as soon as possible under the guidelines we’re trying to establish,” Connors said.
Many of the trustees discussed how far data on the rates of cases for the whole county could take them in deciding what’s best for the Bozeman School District.
“There has to be a point where if our performance is lacking with our kids, we have to take a leap with some of these metrics,” said Trustee Andy Willett.
Connors said the Gallatin City-County Health Department was planning to begin breaking the number of active cases in the county out by school districts and Montana State University.
“There’s a lot of things still in play that we can make assumptions about but we don’t really know how it’s going to play out until we start school next week,” said Trustee Gary Lusin.
Connors said the district expects to have better data on how the schools reopening went by Sept. 21.
“We’re starting our classes next week,” he said. “If there’s going to be a spike at all we’re going to fit in with a Labor Day spike.”
Toward the end of the meeting, Trustee Greg Neil urged the public to do what they could to support getting students back in classes five days a week. He asked people to wear masks, follow social distancing guidelines and have those hard conversations with family, friends and coworkers who aren’t following safety practices.
“This has to be a community-wide effort,” he said.
