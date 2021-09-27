top story Report: Unvaccinated people five times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 27, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Sydney Hanson, a registered nurse with Best Practice Medicine administers a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to MSU student Noah Mattole in a mobile clinic outside Montana Hall on the MSU campus on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Unvaccinated Montanans are five times more likely to be hospitalized and three times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated individuals, according to a new state report.The report also found that young adults, regardless of vaccination status, made up the majority of COVID-19 cases during Montana’s summer surge in cases.The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services released the report Monday reviewing statewide data compiled between February and September that compared cases among vaccinated and unvaccinated people. The Montana-specific report defines unvaccinated people as someone who may be partially vaccinated, having received one or more doses of a vaccine but prior to full immunization, or someone completely unvaccinated.People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after getting a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The state used data from the Montana Infectious Disease Information System and the Montana Immunization Information System to compile the report.As of Monday, 53% of eligible Montanans — everyone 12 years old and older — were fully vaccinated, according to DPHHS.An analysis of just more than 30,800 cases between February to September found that 89.5% were among unvaccinated people, including people not yet eligible for a vaccine.About 88% of the 1,920 hospitalizations and 83% of the 274 COVID-19 deaths between February and September were among unvaccinated people, according to the report.“The data are overwhelming. The COVID-19 vaccine offers the best protection against infection and at preventing severe illness,” said Adam Meier, DPHHS director, in a news release.Looking at more recent cases, the report found that unvaccinated people were nearly five times more likely to get COVID-19 than those fully vaccinated between July and September.As of Monday, Gallatin County had 841 active cases. Thirty-three people were in county hospitals and 72 people had died of complications related to COVID-19. People aged 18 to 39 made up about 40% of the COVID-19 cases. Among adults 18 to 39, those unvaccinated were nearly five times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those fully vaccinated.Although children, aged 12 to 17, only made up about 7% of all COVID-19 cases between July and September, unvaccinated children were 10 times more likely to get coronavirus than vaccinated children, according to the report. The FDA has only approved vaccinations for children aged 12 years and older.Unvaccinated people needing to be hospitalized tended to be younger than those fully vaccinated, according to the report.The median age among unvaccinated individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 between July and September was 60 years old, while the median age among hospitalized vaccinated people with COVID-19 was 75 years old.“If you haven’t gotten vaccinated and still have questions, I encourage all eligible Montanans to consult with their healthcare provider or pharmacist,” Meier said.Montana has recently seen a new surge in COVID-19 cases, with infections trending upward since early summer. That surge is partly driven by the highly infectious delta variant, the dominant strain in Montana.The delta variant accounted for 98% of 391 cases sequenced for variants during the first half of August, according to DPHHS.On Monday, Montana had 11,007 active cases and 415 people were hospitalized. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,973 Montanans have died.With high rates of transmission across Montana, and the highly infectious delta variant sweeping the state, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all people, regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated, wear a mask in indoor public spaces.The Gallatin City-County Health Department has also recommended mask-use inside since July. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Covid Bozeman Montana Covid 19;covid-19;coronavirus Vaccine Covid Vaccine Covid-19 September Medicine Immunology Hospital Unvaccinated Montanans February Infection Report Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest Local Three Yellowstone National Park wolves killed in Montana 3 hrs ago San Jose State transfer Tre Webb a welcomed addition to Montana State's secondary 6 hrs ago People in business for Sept. 26, 2021 Sep 26, 2021 Bozeman short applications for new citizen advisory boards Sep 26, 2021