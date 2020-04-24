A local fund that assists organizations impacted by the coronavirus has given about $70,000 to nine nonprofit groups since forming a month ago.
The Southwest Montana COVID-19 Response Fund announced its first grants Friday and will continue to accept applications and award money.
The fund has raised about $300,000 and received grant applications from about 45 organizations requesting a total of $600,000.
“It’s very clear we are seeing significant need in our community and don’t expect that to go away anytime soon,” said Bridget Wilkinson, executive director of the Bozeman Area Community Foundation, which set up the response fund with the Greater Gallatin United Way.
The two nonprofits created the fund to centralize donations and more efficiently respond to the coronavirus-related needs in Gallatin, Madison, Meagher and Park counties.
A steering committee, which includes local government officials and representatives from nonprofits, reviews the grant applications. The group also works with similar funds like the Park County Community Foundation and the Big Sky Relief Fund to ensure they aren’t duplicating each other’s efforts.
The response fund is focusing on five areas: health, food and supply distribution, emergency housing, emergency financial assistance and programs supporting crisis response. The focus of the donations may change in the future.
“We are trying to get the donations as quickly as possible to those who are already feeling an impact,” Wilkinson said.
Reach, Inc., which supports adults with disabilities, was among the first organizations to receive a grant from the response fund. The grant will be used for cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment for staff members.
Because Reach, Inc. closed its facilities to visitors, residents can no longer see their family members. Grant dollars also went to purchasing computers and cameras residents could use for video calls.
“There were just a tremendous amount of supplies at a great cost that we needed all of a sudden,” said Dee Metrick, community relations and development director for Reach. “We are looking at long-term financial impact from COVID-19, and the grant helps with some of that.”
Other organizations that have received grants are:
The Bozeman School District to cover the delivery cost of breakfast and lunch
Warming Center
- to low-income students who cannot travel to the pick-up location.
- The Human Resource Development Council to keep the
increased need
- open during the day for showers, laundry and food for those experiencing homelessness.
- HAVEN to meet the
print 3D masks
- for its services.
- The Montana Racial Equity Project to distribute emergency funds to those experiencing financial hardship.
- Greater Impact to provide necessities including groceries and cleaning supplies to those struggling financially.
- The Gallatin Development Corporation DBA Prospera Business Network to help businesses and nonprofits apply for state and federal assistance and restructure their work in response to COVID-19.
- The Montana Science Center to
- and other personal protective equipment for health care providers.
Organizations can apply for grants on the Bozeman Area Community Foundation’s website.
Those who want to donate to the relief fund can find information on how to do so at SWMontanaCOVID-19Fund.org.
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.