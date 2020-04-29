Morgan York-Singer got into health care because she wanted to help people. She has spent about 10 years as a physical therapist, but recently took on another role at Bozeman Health: York-Singer is the head of the organization’s COVID-19 Employee Wellness and Behavioral Health Task Force, a relatively new coalition developed by Bozeman Health to help employees navigate the pandemic.
“I have just always had this desire to help people, and health care is obviously right up that alley,” said York-Singer. “To provide good, compassionate care, we also have to take care of ourselves and take care of each other.”
The task force is a coalition of employees from all sides of the organization, including behavioral health and chaplain staff, formed to help take care of the frontline workers who are taking care of the rest of us.
The group’s first step, York-Singer said, was to help create an employee behavioral health navigation phone line. Employees and their family members can call the line for help managing the stress and anxiety that can come with being a frontline worker during the time of COVID-19.
York-Singer also began meeting with hospital and clinic staff to talk about the challenges they’re facing and what the task force can do to help.
“We really wanted to take into account that our well-being is a lot of different things,” York-Singer said. “It’s our mental health, it’s our physical health, that’s a huge part of it, that spiritual side of things for some people is really important. We wanted to make sure we were addressing all those factors.”
York-Singer also brings a “care cart” to each round, decorated with lights and stocked full of treats and snacks donated from the Bozeman Health Foundation and the community.
While dealing with the virus has been scary at times, York-Singer said being able to have genuine conversations and meet so many more Bozeman Health employees has been a silver lining.
“One of the things that has been amazing with this role for me is just getting to meet so many other people in this organization,” she said. “We have many people displaced to new roles. They’re meeting new people, new departments, new colleagues, friends, so as much as something like this can be a scary scenario, it has actually provided a sense of uniting our whole team.”
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.