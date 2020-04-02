Amid a stay-at-home order meant to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, our furry friends are starting to notice we’re spending more time cuddling with them at home.
While they may enjoy more quality time, pets have needs during the global pandemic, and people need to be cautious when handling them.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the first infection of COVID-19 is linked to a live animal market, but the exact source is still unknown. Some coronaviruses like SARS infect animals and have been able to spread to people, according to the CDC.
In America, the CDC said on its website, there is no evidence that any animals — pets, livestock or wildlife — may be a source of the virus. However, because animals can carry germs, it’s always a good idea to be cautious when caring for pets.
The CDC recommends people wash their hands after handling animals and their food, and take pets to the veterinarian regularly during the global pandemic. It also said people should practice good pet hygiene and clean up after them.
If someone is infected with the virus, the CDC recommends avoiding contact with animals and let someone else care for the pet during the sickness.
“Avoid contact with your pet including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food,” The CDC website said.
A news release from RestoraPet, a pet supplement company, released a list of things people could do to keep their pets healthy, including staying calm. The company said pets pick up on nervous energy that could stress them out and further someone’s own anxiety.
“Do some deep breathing, pet them calmly, and make sure to give them your full, undivided attention at least 15 minutes per day, to sooth both them and yourself,” the release said.
The other tips include having enough food, avoid overfeeding, plan for medical emergencies and keep updated medical records for pets in case a person has to board them. The company also recommends indoor games like keep-away, puzzle toys, blowing bubbles for them and getting pets to chase laser pointers as exercise.
The company said a routine would give pets structure as many people are finding their daily routines disrupted.
“Continue to feed them and walk them on a similar schedule, if possible, or develop new indoor routines to replace the missing rituals,” the company said.
Because of the outbreak in Gallatin County, some pet supplies stores have shuttered their doors and veterinarians have modified the way they see animals to try to limit the spread of the virus. Call your veterinarian or pet shop ahead of visits for more information.
