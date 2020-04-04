During a normal year, the eight-day Jewish holiday Passover would be celebrated in Bozeman by Chabad Lubavitch of Montana members with a communal gathering and a shared meal.
The communal gathering can’t happen this year as people comply with the governor’s stay-at-home directive and national social distancing guidelines.
But local Rabbi Chaim Bruk, and his wife Chavie Bruk, co-CEOs of Chabad Lubavitch of Montana, are working to still offer a shared meal.
“It’s the little bit we can do as humanity goes through this crisis,” Chaim said.
The Bruks are offering Passover-to-go and delivering homemade and imported kosher foods to make Seder for those celebrating in the Gallatin Valley and around Montana. With the help of their five children, Chaim has already begun making deliveries and estimated they’ll visit more than 250 households (while wearing gloves and limiting physical interaction, of course).
Chaim has also shipped packages of traditional foods to places like Great Falls and Roundup.
“The response has been overwhelming; people are really taking us up on it,” Chaim said.
Passover commemorates the emancipation of the Israelites from Egyptian slavery and is celebrated over eight days. It begins this Wednesday.
Mick Lifson, a local doctor and member of Chabad Lubavitch of Montana, said the holiday is a recognition of religious freedom. He said the Bruks always put in a “tremendous” amount of effort to provide the Seder meal for members, and this year is no different.
Lifson said he’s grateful for the service the Bruks are offering.
“Even though we can’t be physically together, we can still feel and taste the love of our community,” Lifson said.
Chaim said that kosher foods and wine are scarce in Montana in general. The Bruks ordered in more than 200 pounds of Matzah, the Passover unleavened bread, and cases of kosher wine. Chavie is doing all of the cooking in their kosher kitchen.
Chaim said it’s been a relief for him to do this work and take his mind off the constant news about COVID-19. Chaim grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and has several relatives who have contracted the virus and knows others who have died from it. He said people’s fear is justified, but it’s also good to think about the positive things happening around the world as people come together to help one another.
“The fear is real. But at the same time, I remind people that we are greater than our fears,” Chaim said.
