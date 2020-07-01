As locals and tourists make plans for Fourth of July weekend in the area, Gallatin County Health Officer Matt Kelley is urging them to refrain from crowds.
“The bottom line is simple: The disease is spreading readily and widely in Gallatin County, and as we head into this holiday weekend, we face the potential for accelerated spread as people gather in large groups where the virus can spread more readily,” Kelley said during a press conference Wednesday.
Montana and Gallatin County have been experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. The most recent seven-day average of new cases is similar to what Gallatin County saw at the end of March, Kelley said. He said community transmission is happening, meaning the source is untraceable.
Cases in Montana had largely plateaued after the statewide stay-at-home order went into place on March 28. Officials predicted that cases would increase as reopening began. Phase one opened stores, restaurants and bars beginning May 4. Phase two brought the reopening of Yellowstone National Park and increased capacity in public spaces beginning June 1.
“We expected at that point in time that we were going to see additional cases as more people came together, as more people came into the state, and more people came into Gallatin County. And that’s what’s happened,” Kelley said.
On Wednesday, the county added 11 cases and tallied 284 overall, with 49 active and 234 recovered. One person has died locally. Montana added 50 cases and is now at 1,016, with 658 recovered. Twenty-two people have died.
Kelley said the stay-at-home order and restrictions on businesses gave the county and state time to prepare for a surge. He said a rollback of reopening, like what some other states have done, is not being considered at this time. He said the health department will continue to watch case numbers, the rate of positive tests, hospitalizations, deaths and the department’s capacity for contact tracing to determine if further restrictions are needed.
Kelley said that progressing with reopening, or even avoiding a revert back to restrictions, will rely on the personal decisions people make now to mitigate the spread of the disease. He said people will have to make tradeoffs now, like skipping a barbecue, for further reopening in the fall, like kids going back to school.
Between last Friday and Wednesday, there were five cases active in West Yellowstone, six in Big Sky and 38 in the Gallatin Valley.
Kelley said the Gallatin City-County Health Department is working with 180 people who are in quarantine because they were close contacts of a confirmed patient. Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of another person for 15 minutes or longer.
Kelley said the median age of confirmed patients has decreased in the last two months, going from 44 years old in March to just over 28 years old in May and June. Kelley implored young people to adhere to physical distancing requirements and to stay away from crowds. He said that although some may experience mild symptoms or none at all, they can spread it to a more vulnerable person who is likely to experience severe symptoms.
“A pandemic is not a time for large parties or crowded bars,” Kelley said.
Kelley said that Big Sky in particular has seen clusters of cases associated with young people going to bars and parties. Some other clusters there are associated with workplaces, like in construction and the tourism industry.
“The challenge ahead of us is highlighted by what’s been happening in Big Sky in recent weeks,” Kelley said.
Bozeman Health organized a free testing event in Big Sky for asymptomatic people on Wednesday, meaning anyone who wanted a test, could get one. It was the first major attempt in Gallatin County to provide COVID-19 tests to asymptomatic people.
Jason Smith, chief advancement officer for Bozeman Health, said the Big Sky event was a pilot program. Depending on how well it went and the availability of testing supplies, there could be more testing events for asymptomatic people in the county, Smith said.
A steady stream of cars were directed through the Big Sky Medical Center’s ambulance bay beginning at 9 a.m. Four staff members swabbed people, two nurses answered questions and five others helped control traffic.
Bozeman Health estimated it would swab around 500 people, but was preparing for more. By 10:30 a.m., staff in Big Sky had already swabbed 250 people.
Birgen Knoff, system director of clinical practice for Bozeman Health, said the testing event was held in Big Sky, as opposed to Bozeman or Belgrade, because the town is seeing an outbreak of cases. Big Sky was also chosen because it has a smaller population.
“It makes sense to start the pilot here. It’s a smaller community and we can work out the kinks,” Knoff said.
The Montana VA Health Care System also held a free testing event for any veteran who wanted one in Bozeman on Wednesday.
Kelley said he’ll be interested to see the results of mass asymptomatic testing, but that for now, the health department will continue to prioritize using its limited resources to test people who have symptoms and on contact tracing.
Further, Kelley said it’s important for people to remember that a negative test result does not mean someone won’t contract the virus or hasn’t already been exposed to the virus and may develop symptoms later on. Kelley urged people to stay vigilant.
“I want to ask again everyone in Montana and in Gallatin County ... to continue to take this pandemic seriously and to continue to work together to make decisions and take actions to slow the spread of this disease,” Kelley said.
