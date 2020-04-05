Eighth-grader Jackson Dowdle has long operated under the assumption that school work happens in the classroom and downtime happens at home.
So when the governor’s office ordered schools to close March 15 in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Jackson’s normal was flipped upside down. It hasn’t been easy.
People all over the globe are having to adjust to stay-at-home directives and to practice social-distancing guidelines aimed at keeping the public safe from the virus. Students are taking classes online, parents are dealing with kids home at all times and unemployment numbers have risen dramatically.
But these challenges are compounded for people with developmental disabilities and special needs.
Jackson, 14, has autism and attends Belgrade Middle School. He likes playing Minecraft, drawing and does well with structure and consistency. He lives with his parents and older brother. His individualized education program dictates that he doesn’t take school work home with him.
Jackson’s mom, Shelly Dowdle, said he’s been struggling to adjust to his new schedule and having school happen at home.
“I just don’t know what to do,” Dowdle said.
Jackson can’t see his school friends and isn’t able to get some of the services the school would normally offer. He does meet with paraprofessionals and special education teachers through video chat, and that helps, Dowdle said.
Dowdle said teachers are working hard to support Jackson and be available. However, she wishes there was more information available to parents on how to teach kids with developmental disabilities because there’s a limit to what can be accomplished at home.
Nancy DesRosiers, president of the Bozeman Area Special Education Parent Teacher Association, said the schools have been working hard to transition smoothly to online learning, but that it’s not the same for special needs kids. She’s been hearing from parents concerned about regression.
DesRosiers said the idea that students will all be in the same boat when in-person school resumes is not true for kids with special needs, who sometimes have a hard time catching up to peers. She said parents are being stretched thin trying to prevent that from happening.
“Regression is really anxiety-provoking,” DesRosiers said.
Chad Berg, director of special education for Bozeman Public Schools, said there are measures already in place used to determine if a student has regressed beyond normal. He said staff will continue to make those evaluations and enroll students in extended school year programs as needed.
Berg said the district is modifying services as best it can and that case managers are in touch with individual families to offer support. But each of the 800 students in Bozeman’s special education program is different.
“Those are 800 unique conversations for 800 kids,” Berg said.
Berg said the district is trying to ensure accessibility through different technologies and by providing teletherapy and information for parents to help educate at home. However, not everything is replicable.
“It’s harder to provide that kind of direct therapy in that hands-on way,” Berg said.
But it’s not just school — the Dowdle family’s entire routine has changed. As people panic-buy groceries in bulk, Dowdle can’t find some of the foods that her son normally eats, further disrupting his routine.
Dowdle’s older son, Bryan, 27, also has autism and was born with kidney failure. He had a kidney transplant nearly 23 years ago and takes anti-rejection medication that suppresses his immune system, putting him at high risk for a severe case of COVID-19.
These concerns only add to the anxiety and isolation the rest of the population is experiencing. Dowdle said she feels those with special needs and their families are often overlooked.
“Parents like me, we feel alone a lot. And this is just more alone,” Dowdle said.
The Dowdle boys are both active participants in Eagle Mount, a nonprofit that offers a variety of activities, camps and events for those with disabilities and their families. The organization had to suspend all of its programming due to the virus, which Dowdle said is a loss for her kids.
Kevin Sylvester, executive director of Eagle Mount, said the organization has had to make a number of difficult decisions in the last few weeks, like furloughing some staff and considering which programs can be scaled back in the future.
“We are making very strategic and thoughtful decisions to make sure that Eagle Mount weathers this storm,” Sylvester said.
Sylvester said staff have been checking in with participants over the phone. He said the organization’s programs serve as an outlet for participants and their families, and that it’s challenging for some to not have those activities.
“Eagle Mount is such a big part of a participant’s life, it’s a difficult time to not be delivering on that need,” Sylvester said.
Sylvester said that while fundraising is always a concern for Eagle Mount, and especially during an economic downturn, there are other essential services that need funding during this crisis.
“It’s about giving to those elements in our community that make it what it is,” Sylvester said.
Reach, Inc., a nonprofit that provides an array of services to adults with developmental disabilities, was recently on the receiving end of some charitable giving.
Staff put out a call on social media a few weeks ago asking for personal protective equipment and no-touch thermometers. About 100 employees with Reach work with clients directly at home. They need masks, isolation gowns and thermometers to minimize the risk of spreading the disease and couldn’t find any, like many health care providers worldwide.
Dee Metrick, community relations and development director, said a “tremendous” number of people responded to the call with homemade equipment.
“When people made the masks and gowns for us, it made us feel seen and heard,” Metrick said.
However, there are other challenges the nonprofit is dealing with.
Metrick said 25% of Reach’s clients have preexisting conditions, putting them at high risk for contracting COVID-19 and experiencing severe symptoms. Reach owns four homes where residents are sheltering-in-place and unable to have visitors, which Metrick said is “heartbreaking.” Many clients are no longer able to go to work.
Reach is still in need of thermometers, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.
Reach is adapting and Metrick said staff work hard to adopt new protocols that change almost daily. The nonprofit arranged contract work for clients to do at home so they can continue to earn money. Further, Reach staff are working to help clients understand what’s happening and why they can’t see families.
“Staff are offering a lot of emotional support right now,” Metrick said.
That emotional aspect is only compounded by the uncertainty that surrounds the coronavirus pandemic, DesRosiers said.
“We have to suspend all plans and suspend all expectations. It could be awhile,” DesRosiers said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.