Protesters against public health restrictions gathered outside the Law and Justice Center on Tuesday as Gallatin County District Court held a hearing in the county’s lawsuit against the Rocking R Bar for violating the mandated 10 p.m. closing time.
Shortly before the hearing began, a truck parked in front of the Law and Justice Center flying flags printed with the Bill of Rights and bearing several signs including, “Gallatin County: More births than deaths, population growing!”
By 9:15 a.m., about 15 unmasked people had gathered outside the building. A few of the cars and some of the pedestrians who passed by offered their support.
John Lamb, a Libertarian from Norris who ran for the Legislature this year and who has been demonstrating in front of health officer Matt Kelley’s house, filmed a few videos from outside the Law and Justice Center.
“This is day 20 of our protest against tyranny, of Matt Kelley and his unconstitutional directives,” Lamb said in one of the videos.
Jerry Fox, of Norris, said he was protesting the county’s lawsuit against the Rocking R Bar because he supports small businesses and is worried the public health restrictions could lead to closures. He said he is particularly concerned about employees who might have difficulty feeding their families if they are laid off.
“They’re not out to protect us,” Fox said of county officials. “They’re out to protect themselves.”
Supporters of public health officials have been gathering on Main Street in recent weeks to rally around Kelley and others directing the county’s COVID-19 response. The supporters had planned to assemble at intersections along Main Street on Tuesday evening as they have in weeks past, but they didn’t show up.
The recent demonstrations reflect tensions that have been playing out across the state over personal freedom and safety precautions aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 74,000 Montanans and killed more than 800.
The county’s lawsuit against the Rocking R Bar isn’t the only time COVID-19 restrictions have ended up in court.
On Tuesday, Missoula lawyer Quentin Rhoades filed a lawsuit on behalf of a Bozeman-based group against Gov. Steve Bullock and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services in Lewis and Clark County District Court, claiming the restrictions on businesses and the statewide mask mandate are unconstitutional.
The group, Stand Up Montana, asked the court to strike down the state’s public health rules.
Stand Up Montana, which is also called Gallatin Unmasked, focuses on speaking against COVID-19 health rules.
Among the businesses represented in Stand Up Montana’s lawsuit is the Filling Station in Bozeman. The lawsuit alleges Bullock’s restrictions have “devastated” the business.
Bullock’s office declined to comment on the lawsuit.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.